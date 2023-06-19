Months before its release, we now know the system requirements for the PC version of the upcoming space RPG Starfield, which requires players to have an SSD.

Other than on Xbox Series X|S, Starfield will also be coming out on PC via Steam. As with most PC games, the system requirements for the game were posted on the game's store page. The system requirements are actually pretty big, even on the minimum requirements. Not only that, but it also contains a very specific requirement. Let's first go through the minimum and recommended system requirements for Starfield:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 Version 22H2 (10.0.10945)

Processor:AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i7-6800K

RAM: 16GB

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce 1070Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

Recommended

OS: Windows 10/11 with Updates

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel i5-10600K

RAM:16 GB

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet Connection

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

As mentioned above, the system requirements for Starfield are all pretty big. This is expected, as the game is Bethesda's biggest yet, as it contains an expansive universe, in-depth dialogue (more than 250,000 lines), and more. As such, having such high requirements, even for the minimum, is expected. However, one of the requirements on both the minimum and recommended has caught the eyes of various gamers.

The additional note for both minimum and recommended system requirements says “SSD required.” With how blunt and straightforward this note is, we know that they aren't kidding with this requirement. As with the requirements, it's also understandable why they would require players to have an SSD. Compared to an HDD, SSDs help games load faster. This goes for the game's loading screens, as well as when the game loads the game's various worlds. It's likely that Bethesda is saying that HDDs won't be able to load the game in a seamless manner. That's why players need an SSD to play Starfield.

Thankfully, this requirement is not one that is hard to obey. Most, if not all, gaming computers right now have at least one SSD drive. That means that players should be able to install and play this game easily. Should they not have one, it's very easy to install one to play this game.

That's all the information we have about Starfield's system and SSD requirements. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.