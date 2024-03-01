The Charlotte Hornets will be taking on the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. However, the team will be without Brandon Miller after he was ruled out with injury. At the very least, the franchise already has an idea of how long he'll be out.
Miller suffered a back injury during Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks and won't be available against the 76ers, per Hornets team reporter Rod Boone of The Observer. The rookie small forward isn't expected to miss much time.
“No Brandon Miller tonight. He's been downgraded to out with a low back injury and will miss the game in Philadelphia, per league sources. He took a shot in his back during last night's loss to Milwaukee. Injury isn't expected to sideline him long-term, I'm told.”
So, the Hornets are without Brandon Miller for the 76ers game. He'll surely be missed as the rookie small forward has had a solid season so far. He's currently averaging 16.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Luckily he won't be missing too much time, as Charlotte won't be the same without him.
With Miller ruled out, Seth Curry is going to get the start at shooting guard. The Hornets' backcourt is going to be a bit undersized on Friday night. But the quickness between Tre Mann and Seth Curry could be a nice counter for the 76ers' strong roster.
With that said, more injury updates on Brandon Miller should be revealed in the coming days. There's a chance he'll miss several games. But he should be back in action sooner, rather than later.