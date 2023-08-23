The offseason is normally pretty slow, but the Charlotte Hornets' newest forward is making somewhat noteworthy news. Brandon Miller was spotted working out with Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star point guard, Darius Garland. Miller has stated that the two already have a close relationship.

“Literally like my big brother,” Miller said. “I talk to him everyday.”

Cavs guard Darius Garland in the gym with Hornets rookie Brandon Miller 💪 (via jmrbasketball/IG) pic.twitter.com/VuOVT7a2ex — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 23, 2023

Brandon Miller's relationship with Darius Garland crucial

Coming into a rookie season, it's imperative that players soak up as much information as possible in order to better themselves. Growing out their game is a process and every bit of data helps. So having connections, mentors, and veterans whether they are on your team or not can do nothing but aid their skill set. Think about how often we have seen other NBA players get in the gym with everyone else. Kevin Durant has been spotted training with Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Green and others to give tricks of the trade and more. Brandon Miller is already on the right track by getting some work in with a young player like Darius Garland that's heading into year five.

Miller also said he is close with Robert Covington, who's been a solid productive role player throughout his career. Plus he's played with NBA stars like James Harden, Joel Embiid, Damian Lillard, Kawhi Leonard and others. Giving Miller some insight on their routines or even connecting him to those caliber of guys can be beneficial.

Just like how normal people network, athletes are the same way. The NBA brotherhood just wants to see it's newest addition succeed. Hopefully Miller absorbs as much as possible before the actual season kicks off.