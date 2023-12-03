The Charlotte Hornets got an important message from veteran forward Gordon Hayward on Saturday night as the team dropped a close game.

The Charlotte Hornets are just 6-12 on the season and seemingly headed for yet another lost season, destined for another forgettable lottery pick.

The Hornets lost 123-117 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night and Gordon Hayward was not happy about it. The longtime NBA veteran had a mouthful to say about the team's current state afterward.

Hayward was recently listed as a trade candidate for multiple playoff-caliber teams. The Hornets have had at least two pleasant surprises early in the 2023-2024 season despite their poor record.

The message from the former Butler Bulldog on Saturday was simple: focus matters.

So, I think sometimes it’s just a lack of focus on our end,” Hayward said about the loss.

“We just lose focus on what we are supposed to be doing for whatever reason. Sometimes you are thinking about offense too much, thinking about a missed shot or a turnover or whatever it may be and you didn’t get the ball and that half a second sometimes is what causes the layups or dunks.”

The Hornets have gotten a boost lately from Miles Bridges which has helped them to put up more points on the scoreboard and led the way to surprise performances.

Guard Terry Rozier had 23 points on Saturday night which showed the promise he has as an athletic point guard capable of lighting it up on the defensive end, and the scoreboard, at any given moment. Rookie Brandon Miller showed off his skills with 14 points and five rebounds.

The Hornets have the pieces to be successful, but Hayward's message looms large as the team marches toward the depths of winter, its likely playoff fate hanging in the balance already.