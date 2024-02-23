Sometimes, all a team needs is a fresh face to make it all better. Prior to the All-Star break, the Charlotte Hornets were in a rough spot. They found themselves near the bottom of the standings, unable to make significant progress in their season. Now, though, after a trade that saw former Celtics former Grant Williams join the team, Charlotte is 4-0 in their last four games.
Charlotte's latest win saw them trounce the similarly struggling Utah Jazz 115-107. In the win, Grant showed exactly what he can bring to the table. The Hornets forward scored 24 points while hitting six threes, leading the team to their fourth straight win (per StatMuse).
Grant Williams tonight:
24 PTS
6-11 3P
4-0 as a Hornet. https://t.co/6ev4ngkTQf
— StatMuse (@statmuse) February 23, 2024
Williams was traded along with Seth Curry and a 2027 first-round pick to the Hornets in exchange for P.J Washington and few second-round picks. With Charlotte sitting at the bottom of the standings before the trade, it made sense to sell their big assets. However, no one really expected Williams, a Charlotte native, to have this big of an impact.
Will Williams and Curry bring the Hornets back to playoff contention? While it would be a cool story (two Charlotte guys bringing the team back from the worst standing), it's very unlikely to happen. There's just way too much competition in the East right now, especially for the final Play-In spot. Still, wouldn't it be crazy for the Hornets to erase that ten-game lead the Hawks have?
Either way, Williams' play will be a nice feel-good story for the Hornets amidst this dreadful season. While no one expected the Hornets to be a title contender this season, no one also expected them to be this bad. We'll see if they can make a comeback next season.