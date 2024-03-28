LaMelo Ball was officially ruled out for the rest of the 2023-24 season due to an ankle sprain he suffered back in late January, according to Shams Charania. Ball only appeared in 22 games this season and ends his season averaging 23.9 points per game while he was available. Unfortunately, this is news everyone already felt was the case. It was just never made official until now.
The harsh reality that LaMelo Ball has had to face
Ball is a franchise player and the Hornets paid him like one last offseason, despite having his year cut short due to his ankle issues. In fact, he has only played in 58 total games in the last two years, meaning that he's missed 106 games in that same time. It's not exactly the most reassuring information for the Hornets that one of the faces of the organization struggles to stay on the floor at only 22 years old. Ending another season not on the floor is the last thing anyone wants to hear for Ball.
Despite the injuries piling up, everyone knows LaMelo Ball is still special
Social media might think LaMelo has just been taking it easy, but the fact of the matter is that he just isn't healthy enough to play.
“He's been very diligent about all of his rehab and work and his ankle just hasn't responded,” Steve Clifford said in response to LaMelo Ball being officially ruled out. “So really it's as simple as that.”
Clifford has watched Ball practice and attempt to return to the floor, but it just wasn't in the cards this season. Still, he knows exactly what his All-Star guard is capable of.
“The last 9 games he played, he was top 5 in scoring and assists…I think it was easy to get excited about, it's also something he can build on of. Injuries area a part of this league. It's not anybody's fault, it's just the way it's worked out.”
Miles Bridges reacts to LaMelo Ball's injury
“It's tough. Melo loves basketball,” Miles Bridges said. “If he has an injury that effects that much, it definitely effects him. If he could come out here and play 80% he would. It's tough having him out, I miss playing with him for sure but his health is what matters the most.”
Bridges and Ball have formed a great chemistry on and off the floor. They already have a pretty memorable highlight tape of lobs and flashy finishes from one another. If there's someone who can sympathize with Ball, it'd be him. The Hornets might have been in a different spot right now if Ball was available.
Brandon Miller has thrived despite LaMelo Ball's absence
The only silver lining in Ball's injury has been that other players have to pick up the slack and learn on the fly for the Hornets. Brandon Miller has had the opportunity to grow his game. With Ball in the lineup, he played more off ball, but has been on it for a bulk of the season without him. He's also been the focal point on scouting reports for opposing teams. It sounds like a lot of pressure, but he's handled it well.
“It's put a lot of pressure on him and I don't think he could've responded any better,” Steve Clifford said about Miller. “He's getting double teamed, he almost always has the other team's best defender on him, he's guarding primary scorers. The responsibilities that he has for our team to have a chance to play well is immense.”
Miles Bridges had nothing but good things to say as well about Miller's growth in the absence of Ball.
“He's grown a lot. If Melo was here, he'd be on the ball more so Brandon will probably play off the ball a little bit more. It's giving him a chance to get better on the ball and feel a little more comfortable and myself too. We for sure want Melo to play, but him being out has made us kinda better and more patient.”
It's a grim situation, but Miller has made the most out of it.