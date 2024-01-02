The Charlotte Hornets visit the Denver Nuggets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Hornets, as mentioned, have lost 10 straight games. One of those games was at home against the Nuggets. In that game, the Hornets allowed just 102 points, but they scored only 95. In that game, Miles Bridges had 22 points and seven rebounds to lead the team. Nick Richards finished with a double-double, including 15 rebounds. P.J Washington had 20 points off the bench, as well. Terry Rozier is their best scorer at the moment, but he was absent in this game. Rozier will be back and ready to go in Denver, though.

The Nuggets have won eight of their last 10 games, and are now 23-11. There was a small stretch in which they struggled, but they seem to have figured everything out. In their win against the Hornets, Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic recorded a double-double with points and rebounds. Jokic added nine assists, as well. Michael Porter Jr was the leading scorer as he dropped 22 points with five threes made.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Nuggets Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +16 (-110)

Denver Nuggets: -16 (-110)

Over: 226 (-112)

Under:226 (-108)

How to Watch Hornets vs. Nuggets

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Altitude Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

The Hornets were able to hold the Nuggets to just 102 points in their first meeting, and that is usually good enough to win. However, that is the only time the Hornets have allowed less than 110 points this season. Holding the Nuggets to under 110 points is not an easy accomplishment, so the Hornets played very well defensively. If they can play just as good on defense in this one, they will cover this spread.

Terry Rozier is a big part of their offense. He is scoring over 23 points per game this season, and has picked up the slack with LaMelo Ball out. The Hornets have just four wins when Rozier plays, but in all those wins, Rozier has scored over 20 points. If Rozier can put up a big number in this one, the Hornets will cover.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

The Nuggets are playing some very good basketball lately. They were held to just 102 points in Charlotte, but I think this game will be different. As mentioned, the Hornets will give up their points, and this game will be no different. If the Nuggets can get to that 110-point mark, they are almost guaranteed to win this game. Denver is 19-4 when they score 110+ points this season. The Hornets will not be able to keep up with their scoring, either.

Final Hornets-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

The line in this game is huge. The Nuggets are expected to win by double-digits. It is for good reason because of their losing streak, but still a stretch. With a spread that big, I like to take the underdogs because it is tough to win an NBA game by more than 15, even with the difference in talent on the two teams. I will take the Hornets to cover the spread in this one.

Final Hornets-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Hornets +16 (-110), Under 226 (-110)