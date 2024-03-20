The Orlando Magic went up 3-0 in the season series against the Charlotte Hornets after beating them 112-92 on Tuesday. In this loss though, Davis Bertans was ejected after getting tangled up with Jalen Suggs while trying to get loose to get to the ball. In those efforts, Bertans' elbow swung up towards Suggs' face. The referees deemed that it was a bit too excessive and called it a flagrant two, which resulted in Bertans being ejected from the game. In their last game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Brandon Miller was also hit with a flagrant two.
Grant WIlliams and Jalen Suggs had to be seperated after things got heated in Orlando 🥊pic.twitter.com/hNTDLYtqFX
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 20, 2024
Steve Clifford reacts to the back-to-back ejections
“I'm not gonna comment on it, I don't want to get in trouble,” Steve Clifford said when asked about the ejections. “Those are tough ones. Tonight, he got hit twice, (Davis Bertans), that's all I'm gonna say, and I told the officials that. But I'm not gonna make any public comments on the officiating.”
Losing a threat from the outside can derail a game for a team in terms of schemes. There's no doubt that Clifford had to figure out ways to get more creative on the offensive side of the ball with someone else to stretch the floor, which in turn just shrunk it. Making it harder for other guys to get going.
Brandon Miller did bounce back for the Hornets
After getting ejected in Philly for elbowing Tyrese Maxey, Brandon Miller did have a solid game. He finished with a team-high 21 points and seven rebounds after finishing with six points in 15 minutes the game before. Unfortunately that just wasn't enough to hold off the playoff-bound Magic squad.
The Hornets have four days to prepare for the Atlanta Hawks on March 23. They're in a position to play spoiler at this point in the season to ruin seeding for some teams. Atlanta is in the 10th seed holding down a play-in tournament spot, but it isn't set in stone yet.