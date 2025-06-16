Caitlin Clark recently returned from a quad injury in an all-important clash for the Indiana Fever against the New York Liberty, and in typical Clark fashion, she did not disappoint. It was as if Clark didn't miss any time; she put up 32 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists in a 102-88 win over the reigning WNBA champion Liberty, and she caught fire from beyond the arc, drilling seven of her 14 attempts from beyond the arc as she dazzled the entire basketball world — including arguably the greatest player of all-time in LeBron James.

This is what Clark does; not only is she one of the best playmakers in the WNBA (as evidenced by the many assists records she set during her rookie campaign), she is also one of the most explosive scorers in the league thanks to her limitless range from beyond the arc. She's even been drawing some comparisons to Stephen Curry for the way they stretch opposing defenses with their ability to pull-up from multiple feet behind the three-point line.

The Fever star, however, holds Curry in so high of a regard as a marksman from three-point range that, despite her incredible ability to swish her shots from deep, she thinks as though the Golden State Warriors star will still get the upper hand over her in a potential three-point contest.

“Probably Steph [would win a shootout]. I would be happy just to be there,” Clark said with a huge smile on her face, via FanSided's Tiktok account.

"Who wins in a shootout between you and Steph [Curry]?" Caitlin Clark: "Probably Steph. I would be happy just to be there." "You could probably outshoot LeBron [James] right now." CC: "I don't know about that."

Clark's stock is so high at the moment that she was told that she could even beat James in a three-point shootout. The Fever star chose to be humble instead — which is well within character for her.

“I don't know about that,” Clark replied.

Caitlin Clark puts on a show in return for Fever

The Fever ended up missing Clark for five games due to a quad injury as they erred on the side of caution. This proved to be the right decision, as Clark came back from injury looking like she was in midseason form, putting up a near triple-double in a huge victory over a Liberty team that hadn't yet lost a single game up until that point.

Clark continues to turn heads, and she remains must-see TV even now that she's in her sophomore season. She's only getting better as a player, and the Fever will now look to climb the WNBA standings now that their best player is back to 100 percent.