Michael Jordan has sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets, ending his 13 years of ownership with the team. It's worth noting, however, that Charlotte has missed the playoffs for seven straight seasons and did not make it past the first round of the playoffs during Jordan's tenure as owner.

The Hornets have a big offseason in front of them. They hold the 2nd overall pick in the draft and are looking to build around LaMelo Ball. Charlotte could select Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson with the pick. However, they could also trade it for an established player. Zion Williamson has been floated in trade rumors this offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans are interested in Henderson and could move up in the draft.

Williamson is a phenomenal talent but has struggled to be on the floor. It should be something that the Hornets could consider if he is on the table. Charlotte doesn't have much besides owning a high draft pick, as well as holding a franchise talent in Ball on the roster.

There are plenty of options on the table for Charlotte this offseason. With that said, here are two trades Charlotte must make as Michael Jordan sells majority stake in the franchise.

2. Hornets trade for another late first-round pick

Hornets acquire: 28th overall pick

Jazz acquire: 34th and 41st overall picks

Charlotte holds two picks in the first round with the 2nd and 27th overall picks. They also have three second-round picks in the draft. This is a deep draft class, and the Hornets have the assets to trade for another late first-rounder.

Moving back up into the back end of the first round could allow the Hornets to acquire another player they covet. It also consolidates their draft picks, as it's unlikely all five rookies would make the roster with their current pick situation.

This trade allows the Utah Jazz to gain an extra draft pick by moving back six spots. They already hold the 9th and 16th overall picks in the first round and could look to trade down from 28.

If the Hornets are able to trade up with the Jazz for the 28th overall pick, it will give them another player to add to their young core.

1. Hornets trade Terry Rozier

Hornets acquire: Evan Fournier and a 2024 first-round pick (via Dallas)

Knicks acquire: Terry Rozier

The New York Knicks hold four first-round picks in the 2024 draft and can trade one for a win-now player. New York is looking for another star, but if they are unable to land one. Terry Rozier could be a good option to provide some help for Jalen Brunson.

New York's offense struggled in the playoffs, and they could use another scoring punch. It would be worth it to acquire Rozier and trade away Evan Fournier, who didn't play much this past season and one of their four first-round picks. Rozier could be a great bench scorer for New York and help their offense improve.

This trade gets the Hornets off Rozier's long-term deal for an expiring deal in Fournier, plus a draft pick. Fournier is guaranteed a deal for this season but has a team option for the 2024-25 season, which Charlotte could decline.

Rozier is a quality player, but getting off his contract would open up flexibility for next offseason.

The Hornets need to retool their roster around Ball over the next few seasons. Acquiring young players and opening cap space for the 2024 offseason is the best option for Charlotte.