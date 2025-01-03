ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons on Friday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Charlotte Hornets (7-25) face off against the Detroit Pistons (15-18) on Friday, January 3, 2025, at Little Caesars Arena. The Hornets are struggling, having lost eight consecutive games, while the Pistons are looking to continue their momentum as they have won four out of their last five games. Key players for Charlotte include LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, both of whom are crucial for their offensive strategy but are dealing with injuries. Detroit's Cade Cunningham continues to impress, averaging over 23 points per game. This matchup is critical for both teams as they aim to improve their standings in the Eastern Conference.

Here are the Hornets-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Pistons Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +6 (-112)

Moneyline: +194

Detroit Pistons: -6 (-108)

Moneyline: -235

Over: 213.5 (-110)

Under: 213.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Pistons

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Charlotte Hornets are poised to secure a victory against the Detroit Pistons in their upcoming matchup, largely due to the dynamic duo of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. These young stars have already proven their ability to dominate games, as evidenced by their historic performance earlier this season when they became the first teammates in Hornets history to each score 35+ points in a single game against the Pistons. Ball's impressive averages of 30.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game showcase his all-around impact, while Miller's career-high 38-point outburst demonstrates his potential as a scoring threat.

Despite the Hornets' struggles this season, their offensive firepower gives them a significant edge over the Pistons. The team's ability to hit from beyond the arc, with players like Ball and Miller consistently knocking down three-pointers, will stretch the Detroit defense. Additionally, the Hornets have shown resilience in close games, as evidenced by their overtime victory against the Pistons earlier in the season. With the continued development of their young core and the potential for breakout performances, the Hornets have a strong chance to overcome their recent slump and secure a win against Detroit, potentially igniting a turnaround in their challenging season.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons are primed to secure a victory against the Charlotte Hornets in their upcoming matchup on Friday. Despite their current 15-18 record, the Pistons have shown significant improvement, winning 4 of their last 5 games, including impressive victories against formidable opponents like the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers. This recent surge demonstrates the team's growing cohesion and ability to compete at a high level. Led by the dynamic Cade Cunningham, whose development has been a key factor in the team's progress, the Pistons have found a rhythm that could prove challenging for the struggling Hornets.

The Pistons' offensive capabilities have been on full display, averaging 112.1 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league. Their ability to stretch the floor with a 36.3% three-point shooting percentage could exploit the Hornets' defense. Additionally, the Pistons have shown resilience in close games, as evidenced by their overtime win against the Miami Heat earlier in the season. With the team's improved ball protection, reducing turnovers from 19 to 16 per game, and a renewed focus on getting to the free-throw line, the Pistons are addressing key weaknesses. The positive energy surrounding the team, both on and off the court, has translated into better defensive intensity and overall performance, giving them a strong edge over the Hornets in this matchup.

Final Hornets-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The upcoming matchup between the Charlotte Hornets (7-25) and the Detroit Pistons (14-18) on Friday at Little Caesars Arena promises to be an intriguing contest between two teams looking to improve their standings in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons enter the game with momentum, having won 4 of their last 5 games and showing significant improvement in their offensive output. They're averaging 112.1 points per game, ranking 16th in the NBA, and have been particularly hot from beyond the arc, hitting 13.5 three-pointers per game at a 36.3% clip. Cade Cunningham's continued development has been crucial to their recent success.

On the other hand, the Hornets are struggling, having lost eight consecutive games. However, they possess a potent offensive duo in LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Ball's impressive skills on the court make him a constant threat. Despite the Hornets' individual talent, the Pistons' recent form and home-court advantage give them a slight edge. Their improved ball protection and defensive intensity should help contain Charlotte's key players. Expect a close game, but the Pistons are likely to emerge victorious covering the spread at home, further solidifying their position in the Eastern Conference standings.

Final Hornets-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons -6 (-108), Over 213.5 (-110)