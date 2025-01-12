ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Charlotte Hornets and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Suns prediction and pick.

The Phoenix Suns look to bounce back from a disappointing home loss to the Charlotte Hornets when the two teams meet again on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET in the Footprint Center. After falling 115-104 in their previous encounter, the Suns are desperate to break their inconsistent streak, while the Hornets aim to end their six-game road losing streak. Key players to watch include Devin Booker, averaging 24.4 points per game, and Kevin Durant, who puts up 27.2 points nightly. LaMelo Ball will be a critical factor for Charlotte, bringing his 29.9 points per game average to challenge the Suns' defense.

Here are the Hornets-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Suns Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +260

Phoenix Suns: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Suns

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Charlotte Hornets are poised to upset the Phoenix Suns in their upcoming matchup on Sunday at the Footprint Center. Despite their 8-27 record, the Hornets have shown flashes of brilliance, particularly in their recent 115-104 victory over the Suns. This win demonstrated Charlotte's ability to exploit Phoenix's defensive weaknesses, as they outrebounded the Suns 59-42 and forced 11 turnovers. The Hornets' offensive prowess, led by the dynamic LaMelo Ball, who's averaging an impressive 29.9 points per game, poses a significant threat to the Suns' inconsistent defense.

Furthermore, the Suns' recent home performance has been lackluster, with a 10-8 record at the Footprint Center. This vulnerability, coupled with the Hornets' hunger to break their six-game road losing streak, sets the stage for an upset. Charlotte's improved rebounding, ranking eighth in the NBA with 45.2 per game, gives them a crucial edge in second-chance opportunities. With the Suns struggling to find consistency and the Hornets riding the momentum of their previous victory, LaMelo Ball and his teammates are primed to deliver another stunning performance and secure a win on Sunday night.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Phoenix Suns are primed to exact revenge against the Charlotte Hornets in their upcoming matchup on Sunday, at the Footprint Center. Despite their recent struggles, the Suns have shown flashes of brilliance, particularly in their latest 123-115 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. This win demonstrated Phoenix's ability to capitalize on their star power and depth, with Bradley Beal leading the charge off the bench with 25 points, while Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen each contributed 23 points.

The Suns' dynamic duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant remains a formidable threat to any opponent. Booker, who has been on a tear lately with three consecutive double-doubles, brings his playmaking skills and scoring prowess to the court. Durant, fresh off a 30-point performance against the Jazz earlier in the season, has proven to be a game-changer when healthy, with the Suns boasting a 12-2 record in games he's played. With their offense clicking and the team finding its rhythm, the Suns are poised to overcome the Hornets' defense and secure a crucial home victory to build momentum for the second half of the season.

Final Hornets-Suns Prediction & Pick

The Phoenix Suns are set to host the Charlotte Hornets at the Footprint Center on Sunday, in what promises to be an intriguing rematch. The Hornets, despite their poor record, are riding high after their recent 115-104 victory over the Suns, which ended their 10-game losing streak. LaMelo Ball's explosive performance in the previous matchup, where he posted 32 points and 10 rebounds, will be a key factor to watch. The Hornets' ability to dominate the glass, outrebounding the Suns 59-42 in their last encounter, could again prove decisive.

However, the Suns are likely to come out with renewed determination on their home court. Devin Booker, who scored 39 points in the last game against Charlotte, will be looking to maintain his hot streak. Kevin Durant, averaging 27.2 points per game this season, is another X-factor for Phoenix. The Suns' recent struggles add pressure to perform in front of their home crowd. Their inconsistent energy levels and vulnerability to athletic, fast-paced teams like the Hornets have been notable weaknesses. Ultimately, this game could come down to Phoenix's ability to control the pace and limit Charlotte's fastbreak opportunities. If the Suns can leverage their star power and home-court advantage, they should be able to get one back on their homecourt while covering the spread on Sunday night.

Final Hornets-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -7.5 (-110), Over 224 (-110)