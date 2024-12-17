ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Charlotte Hornets head to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Wizards. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Wizards prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Hornets-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Wizards Odds

Charlotte Hornets: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -168

Washington Wizards: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +142

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets-Wizards

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, Monumental Sports Network

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

LaMelo Ball is the reason the Hornets will be able to win this game. Ball is the best player on the Hornets, and he is their first, second, and third option when it comes to scoring. Ball averages 30.2 points per game, which is fourth in the NBA. He is also 11th in the NBA with 7.2 assists per game. In his last five games, Ball has averaged 35.2 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, and 9.0 assists. With that, he is playing okay defense. If Ball can have another good game, the Hornets will be able to win.

Washington is the worst defensive team in the NBA. They allow 123.0 points per game, which is the most in the NBA. The Wizards have also allowed their opponents to shoot 47.9 percent from the floor, and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc. Those two number are the sixth and seventh-highest in the NBA. Washington does not do a good job defensively, and the Hornets have to take advantage of that if they want to cover this spread on the road.

Charlotte has done an okay job on defense lately. They have allowed 108.9 points per game in their last 10 games, which gives them a good chance to cover the spread. Washington scores 107.1 points per game, which is the sixth-lowest in the NBA. The Wizards also have the fifth-lowest field goal percentage in the NBA. With Washington struggling on offense, the Hornets should be able to shut them down.

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

Washington has to lock down the Hornets Thursday night. The good news is the Hornets are not a good offensive team. Outside of LaMelo Ball, Charlotte has no real threats. As a team, Charlotte scores the third-fewest points per game, and they have the lowest field goal percentage in the NBA. The Hornets are also a team that rarely gets to the free throw line. They attempt the fewest free throws per game this season, and they do not draw a lot of fouls in general. If the Wizards can have a good defensive game, they will cover the spread.

The Wizards have not done a great job in December. Jordan Poole is struggling as he is shooting under 40 percent, and the team is not scoring all that much. However, they have a few players stepping up. Justin Champagnie has stepped up for Washington. He is averaging 15.0 points, and 8.6 rebounds in December. Along with that, he averages 2.2 steals this month. The Wizards will need Poole and Kyle Kuzma to play well, but Champagnie is a player to watch. If he can have a good game, the Wizards will win.

Final Hornets-Wizards Prediction & Pick

This is a game between some of the bottom teams in the NBA. I do not trust the Wizards to play good enough defense, though. I will take the Hornets to win straight up.

Final Hornets-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Hornets ML (-168)