‘Horns up’: Matthew McConaughey still believes in the Texas Longhorns

When he’s not working on film projects and maybe running for governor of Texas, Matthew McConaughey is a true, blue – or should I say Orange – fan of the Texas Football Longhorns. He’s been a visible fixture of the team’s games since before Vince Young was under center competing in some of the best games of all time versus Matt Leinart’s USC Trojans, and even holds a role as “professor of practice at the Moody College of Communication,” where he’s caught a class called “Script to Screen” on film production since 2015.

So naturally, when McConaughey takes to Twitter to deliver his thoughts on his alma mater/employer’s football team, folks tend to listen. Fortunately, in Week 2 of the NCAA season, when Texas fans are still kicking themselves after watching the Longhorns drop a very winnable game to the Alabama Crimson Tide down one point with one second to go, there was McConaughey’s Twitter account to provide some context and hope in the face of disappointment.

“We played some great football today – a total TEAM effort and true Texas fight – the future of Texas Football looks bright – we are on our way – horns up and hearts high.”

Considering Texas was widely expected to lose to the Crimson Tide heading into the game, McConaughey’s evaluation is likely the correct one; playing a favorite to win the National Championship Game to within one point is an accomplishment in and of itself and considering the development the Longhorns still need to undergo in order to get back to national prominence, this loss is more of a teachable moment than a “the sky is falling” scenario.