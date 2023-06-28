Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 -Turbocharged, the newest racing sim from Milestone S.r.I was announced last month. The announcement trailer didn't show much, but gave an idea of what to expect in the latest installment.

Yesterday the developers uploaded a Gameplay trailer, showing all the new gameplay features and customization options.

Perhaps the biggest announcement is the addition of ATVs and motorcycles coming to the game. But let's dive right in and discuss everything new.

Gameplay

There are now new categories for each vehicle within the game:

Rocket – Faster on straights

Balanced – Good Speed & Handling

Swift – Lighter

Drifter – As the name suggests, for drifting. Handle corners better

Heavy Duty – Massive, more durable

Off-Road – Better on off-road courses

Speaking of off-road racing, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 will have new terrains which will have different effects on the handling of your vehicle. We also got a glimpse of some of the new maps, which included a backyard, an arcade, and a mini-golf course set in the Wild-West.

A cool new feature in the sequel is a whole new set of moves that can be performed using your boost meter. After drifting, you build up your boost meter, which will give you to some additional moves:

Jump & Double Jump – self-explanatory

Lateral Dash – Allows you to shift to the left or right quickly to avoid obstacles. Additionally, you can knock opponents off the track



The Garage menu has also been updated. From here you can access your collection, the shop, a Sticker Editor, and a Livery Editor. There's also a page called Hot Wheels Spin, though we can't confirm what that is quite yet.

You can design your car and use stickers to customize it any way you'd like.

Skill System

A new skill system has been implemented. You can upgrade your cars Handling, Boost, and Obstacles through three tiers (Stock, Powered, and Ultimate). Within each tiers are perks that players can unlock to improve their vehicle's performance.

Some of the new perks include:

Stock Maximum Grip (Handling) – Increases Handling While Drifting but reduces the Boost Charge gain while drifting Quick Charge (Boost) – Speeds up the gain of the Boost Charge but reduces the handling of the drift Unstoppable (Obstacle) – Makes your vehicle immune to: Barriers Tornadoes Webs of the “Spider Ambush Module”

Powered Lightning Dash (Handling) – Increases Acceleration but reduces passive Boost Charge gain In Pursuit (Handling) – Increases the speed gain while exploiting a Slipstream but reduces the Boost Charge gain

Ultimate Improved Braking (Handling) – Increases the braking power but reduces the passive Boost Charge @Peso Piuma@ (Handling) – Reduces the vehicle's weight but also reduces the strength of the Dash Improved Dash – Increases the strength of the Dash but also increases the amount of Boost Charge needed to perform it



When you've upgraded everything with the Stock tier, you can purchase the next (Powered) with the in-game currency. Then, there'll be more perks and upgrades to add to your car.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged Release Date & Trailer

You can check out full the video below. It further explains some details while showing off some of the new gameplay.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged releases on Thursday, October 19th, 2023. The game will come out for Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam & Epic Games Store

