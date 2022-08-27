House of the Dragon season 2 gets quick decision from HBO after Game of Thrones spinoff’s premiere breaks ratings records

House of the Dragon just premiered recently and it reportedly made a killing in the ratings with around 10 million viewers catching the first episode when it was first released. That number quickly escalated and reached 20 million in less than a week since that debut. This strong showing has spurred HBO to give the green light for this Game of Thrones spinoff series to have its second season just as it’ll have its next episode shown in a couple of days.

Fire reigns. #HouseoftheDragon has been renewed for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/6CxhzC7SKv — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) August 26, 2022

In an article by the Hollywood Reporter, House of the Dragon’s successful premiere episode garnered 10 million viewers, which was considered equal to what Game of Thrones achieved during its sixth season. This massive influx of viewers occurred over various linear, on-demand, and HBO platforms in the United States.

Francsesca Orsi, HBO Programming’s Vice President, said that they are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with its first season. She also said that the cast and crew of this Game of Thrones spinoff series undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations after.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two,” Orsi adds.

HBO renewing House of the Dragon for a second season. means more than just building on the hype this series generated during its premiere. If the first season proves to be a smashing success, the company will use it as a reason to give the go signal for other projects in the franchise, particularly the Jon Snow series which will bring Kit Harrington back into the fold. This, in turn, will transform the franchise into a multi-project effort that stems from George Martin’s novels on which Game of Thrones was based.

It remains to be seen whether House of the Dragon episode 2 will garner around the same number of viewers as the premiere did. What’s for certain, though, is that this latest series from the Game of Thrones franchise will be here to stay for the foreseeable future.