The Houston Christian Huskies (4-7) hit the road to take on the Texas A&M Aggies (9-2) Friday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Houston Christian-Texas A&M prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Houston Christian: +30.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +3300

Texas A&M: -30.5 (-12o)

Moneyline: -10000

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How to Watch Houston Christian-Texas A&M

Time: 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT

TV: SECN+

Why Houston Christian Will Cover The Spread/Win

Houston Christian has won two of their last three games. They have beaten East Texas A&M and UL Monroe, so the wins are not against great teams. However, winning those games is important when it comes to building confidence. In those two wins, the Huskies are scoring 78.5 points per game, and 71.3 points in their last three games. Both of those numbers are higher than their season average. If the Huskies can find a way to put up in the 70s, they will have a chance to cover the spread.

Julian Mackey is the leading scorer on the team, and the Huskies need him to have a big game on Friday. Mackey scores 15.9 points per game, turns the ball over less than two times per game, and he shoots 37.3 percent from beyond the arc. Texas A&M allows the second-most threes per game in the SEC, as well. Mackey is going to get chances to hit shots from beyond the arc, and put up some points. In fact, he is coming off a 32-point outburst. If he can have a good game, the Huskies will have a good game.

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas A&M is 9-2 to start this season, and they have some really solid wins. On their five-game win streak, Texas A&M has beaten Creighton, Rutgers, Wake Forest, Texas Tech, and Purdue. Those are five great teams the Aggies have beaten. Those were close games, so the Aggies know how to close out wins. Those are all power conference teams, though. Against lesser competition, the Aggies have been able to dominate. With their ability to beat good teams, and crush the others, Texas A&M has a great chance to cover this spread.

The Aggies win their games because of their defense. The Aggies allow just 65.0 points per game this season, and they hold teams to 38.7 percent from the floor. Along with that, Texas A&M keeps teams below 30 percent from the three-point line. The Aggies have allowed 80 points just one time this season, and they have allowed 70 or more points just four times. With their defensive play, the Aggies should be able to dominate.

Final Houston Christian-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

I do not think this game is going to be particularly close. Texas A&M is the better team by a long shot, and they are playing their best basketball right now. The spread is very large, and it is never easy to beat teams by 30+. However, this game is going to feel like a cake walk to Texas A&M, no disrespect to Houston Christian. For that reason, I am going to take Texas A&M to cover the spread Friday night.

Final Houston Christian-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M -30.5 (-120)