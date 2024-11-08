ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

College Basketball continues on Friday with a matchup between Houston Christian and Texas. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Houston Christian-Texas prediction and pick.

The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (1-0) host the Houston Christian Huskies (0-0) in a non-conference matchup on Friday night at the Moody Center. Texas comes in confident after taking a loss in their season opener to Ohio State 72-80. The Longhorns' balanced attack, led by Tre Johnson's 29 points, will test Houston Christian's defense. The Huskies, coming into this season with hopes of turning things around after ending last season 1-9 in their last 10 games and they will look to bounce back but face a steep challenge against a top-ranked opponent. Key to this game will be Texas's defensive pressure and their ability to control the tempo.

Here are the Houston Christian-Texas College Basketball Odds, courtesy of DraftKings

College Basketball Odds: Houston Christian-Texas Odds

Houston Christian: +33 (-110)

Texas: -33 (-110)

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Houston Christian vs. Texas

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Houston Christian Will Cover The Spread/Win

While Texas enters this matchup as a heavy favorite, Houston Christian has the potential to pull off a stunning upset on Friday night. The Huskies are coming into their season debut looking to off an impressive 86-59 victory in their season opener against Avila, showcasing their offensive firepower and depth. Led by Bryson Dawkins, who poured in 18 points on efficient 6-of-10 shooting, Houston Christian demonstrated their ability to score from multiple positions and push the tempo. This high-octane offense could catch Texas off guard, especially as the Longhorns are still adjusting after their surprising 80-72 loss to Ohio State in their season opener.

The key for Houston Christian will be their three-point shooting and ability to control the pace of the game. In their opener, the Huskies knocked down 9 three-pointers, a weapon that could prove crucial against Texas's defense, which allowed Ohio State to shoot 50% from beyond the arc. If Houston Christian can get hot from deep early, it could build confidence and put pressure on the Longhorns. Additionally, the Huskies' strong rebounding performance in their opener (43 total rebounds) could be a factor against a Texas team that was outrebounded by Ohio State. If Houston Christian can exploit Texas's potential weaknesses in perimeter defense and rebounding, while maintaining their offensive rhythm and taking advantage of any lingering frustration from the Longhorns' opening loss, they could find themselves in a position to shock the college basketball world with an upset victory in Austin.

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas is primed to bounce back strongly against Houston Christian on Friday night, following their surprising 80-72 loss to Ohio State in the season opener. The No. 19 ranked Longhorns will be eager to prove their worth and showcase their talent in front of the home crowd at the Moody Center. Led by freshman sensation Tre Johnson, who set a program record with 29 points in his debut, Texas has the firepower to overwhelm the Huskies' defense. The Longhorns' balanced attack, featuring experienced players like Arthur Kaluma and Kadin Shedrick, who each contributed 10 points in the opener, will be too much for Houston Christian to handle.

Defensively, Texas will be motivated to improve after allowing Ohio State to shoot 50% from beyond the arc in their first game. Coach Rodney Terry emphasized the need to enhance their defensive performance, and the Longhorns are likely to come out with increased intensity and focus. Texas's superior athleticism, depth, and home-court advantage will be significant factors against a Houston Christian team that, despite winning their opener, faces a massive step up in competition. The Huskies, picked to finish last in the Southland Conference, lack the talent and experience to keep pace with a motivated Texas squad. Expect the Longhorns to dominate both ends of the court, utilizing their defensive pressure to create turnovers and transition opportunities, ultimately securing a convincing victory to even their record at 1-1.

Final Houston Christian-Texas Prediction & Pick

While Texas is heavily favored in this matchup, covering a 33-point spread is a tall order, even for a talented Longhorns squad. Texas will be motivated to bounce back after their season-opening loss to Ohio State, and they have the firepower to dominate Houston Christian. However, the Huskies showed some offensive capability in their opener, which could help them keep the margin closer than expected. Texas should control this game from start to finish, but Houston Christian may find some scoring opportunities against a Longhorns defense that struggled in their opener. Expect Texas to win comfortably, but Houston Christian to do just enough to stay within the massive spread.

Final Houston Christian-Texas Prediction & Pick: Houston Christian +33 (-110), Over 150.5 (-110)