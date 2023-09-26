Lionel Messi‘s availability for Inter Miami‘s U.S. Open Cup final clash vs Houston Dynamo hangs in the balance, as the Argentine superstar missed the team's training session on Tuesday, reported by GOAL.

Messi, who sustained an injury while on international duty with Argentina, remains a doubt for the highly anticipated final. While his teammates were on the training pitch preparing for the match, Messi was notably absent from the session. Instead, he was spotted at the training ground, engaged in a phone call, suggesting that he might not have been participating in any on-field activities.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV

Inter Miami has been counting on Messi's exceptional talent and experience since his arrival in the summer from Paris Saint-Germain. Already, Messi has played a pivotal role in helping the club secure the Leagues Cup, and winning the U.S. Open Cup would be another significant achievement for the team.

The final outcome regarding Messi's fitness for the U.S. Open Cup final will likely be provided by manager Tata Martino during a press conference ahead of the game. Inter Miami is set to face Houston Dynamo in what promises to be an exciting showdown at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Fans of both teams, as well as football enthusiasts around the world, will be eagerly awaiting updates on whether Lionel Messi will be able to take the field and contribute to Inter Miami's quest for yet another piece of silverware in what has already been an eventful season for the club.