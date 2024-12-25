The stage is set for an electrifying Christmas Day showdown as the Houston Texans take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. The Texans have formally clinched their division, and now they have a nationwide audience tuning in for some festive football action. Despite facing adversity recently, Houston’s youthful and dynamic squad has emerged as one of the NFL’s most interesting teams this season. As they prepare to square off against the formidable Ravens, it’s time to delve into some bold predictions for what could be a defining moment in their season.

A Missed Opportunity

The Houston Texans dropped to 9-6 following a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs this past week. Coming off clinching their second consecutive AFC South title the previous week, the Texans had a chance to demonstrate their ability to compete with the AFC’s top seed. However, they fell short despite multiple opportunities.

A win this week would put the Texans in a tie with the Ravens for the AFC’s No. 3 playoff seed. That would be pretty huge. Moreover, if Houston secures victory and Kansas City defeats Pittsburgh on the road, their chances for avoiding a potential rematch with the Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card Round would significantly improve.

Can the Texans prevail in a high-stakes road matchup against a surging Ravens squad led by an MVP-caliber quarterback? Will they notch their second consecutive 10-win season with a performance that solidifies their postseason credentials? These questions loom large as Houston heads into this critical contest.

Here are our bold predictions for the Houston Texans as they face the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 17 Christmas Day game of the 2024 NFL season.

CJ Stroud Faces Challenges with Turnovers

In Week 16, CJ Stroud completed 23 of 39 passes for 244 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also added 23 rushing yards on two attempts. Stroud showed resilience after an early interception. However, a second interception late in the first half contributed to a 17-10 deficit at halftime. Stroud delivered a 30-yard touchdown strike to Tank Dell in the third quarter, but the joy was short-lived as Dell suffered a significant knee injury, visibly affecting Stroud’s composure. The Texans’ offense struggled to regain momentum, failing to capitalize on opportunities in a close fourth quarter. With Dell sidelined for the Christmas Day game, Stroud will rely heavily on Nico Collins, new receiver Diontae Johnson, and a depleted receiving corps against Baltimore’s exploitable secondary. However, without his full arsenal of weapons, turnovers could again pose a problem for the young quarterback.

Joe Mixon’s Inconsistent Production

Joe Mixon carried the ball 14 times for 57 yards and caught one of two targets for 14 yards in the Texans’ loss to Kansas City. Facing the NFL’s top-ranked defense against running backs, Mixon’s underwhelming performance was not entirely unexpected. However, it marked the continuation of a troubling trend. Take note that Mixon has now failed to surpass 71 total yards or find the end zone in three of his last four games. Earlier in the season, he consistently produced over 90 scrimmage yards and scored touchdowns in seven of eight contests. Rebounding will be no easy task as he faces Baltimore’s stout run defense on Christmas Day. If Mixon cannot reestablish his dominance, the Texans will face additional pressure to rely on their passing attack.

Texans’ Defense Puts Pressure on Lamar Jackson

Houston’s defensive line will aim to disrupt Lamar Jackson with an aggressive pass rush. Jackson should be hounded by the likes of Will Anderson Jr and Danielle Hunter. Both of them rank in the top 10 for sacks this season. The Ravens’ offensive line has exceeded expectations in pass protection but will be tested against a Texans unit featuring other depth players like Tim Settle Jr, Derek Barnett, and Denico Autry. The prediction? Houston’s defense will sack Jackson at least three times. This should create opportunities for momentum-shifting plays. However, containing Jackson’s elusive running ability will remain a key challenge as the Texans attempt to stifle Baltimore’s offense.

Texans Struggle to Keep Pace on Christmas Day

The loss of Tank Dell looms large for Houston’s offense. This is even with the addition of Diontae Johnson as a short-term replacement. Johnson, likely playing on limited preparation, joins a passing attack hindered by an injury-plagued offensive line that will face a ferocious Ravens pass rush.

On the other side, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are primed to capitalize on a Texans team stretched thin by the NFL’s grueling schedule. The Texans played straight 14 weeks before their bye and have played three games in 11 days. As such, Houston enters this contest fatigued and vulnerable. Despite their best efforts, the Texans are unlikely to overcome these obstacles. All these set the stage for Baltimore to cruise to a decisive victory on Christmas Day.

Looking Ahead

As the Texans prepare for this high-stakes matchup, their season hangs in the balance. Despite the setbacks and challenges, Houston’s resilience and flashes of brilliance have kept them in the playoff conversation. A win against the Ravens would not only reignite their postseason hopes but also showcase the growth and potential of this young team. While the odds may be stacked against them, Christmas Day offers a chance for the Texans to deliver a statement performance and defy expectations in front of a national audience. Whether they rise to the occasion or fall short, this game will undoubtedly shape the narrative of their 2024 season.