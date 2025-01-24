ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another College Basketball betting prediction and pick as we take a look at this next ESPN primetime matchup in the Big 12 Conference. The No. 7 Houston Cougars (15-3, 7-0 Big 12) will take on the No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks (14-4, 5-2 Big 12)It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Houston-Kansas prediction and pick.

The Houston Cougars most recently took down Utah in blistering 70-36 fashion, marking 11-straight wins for the lead in the Big 12. They're a perfect 7-0 against conference opponents and will look for the biggest win of their season thus far as they attempt to maintain their first-place position as road underdogs.

The Kansas Jayhawks most recently beat TCU 74-61 for back-to-back wins in the Big 12. They've gone 7-3 over their last 10 games with losses to now-ranked teams in Missouri, West Virginia, and Iowa State. Nevertheless, they're the home betting favorites as they look for their biggest win of the season thus far.

Here are the Houston-Kansas College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Houston-Kansas Odds

Houston: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -105

Kansas: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -114

Over: 129.5 (-110)

Under: 129.5 (-110)

How to Watch Houston vs. Kansas

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Houston Cougars held Utah to just 36 points and a season-low total for their defense. It was the eighth time this season the Cougars held their opponents under 50 points as they caused 26 turnovers for their opponents. Houston only had five turnovers on their own end while shooting a relatively quiet game from the field at 43%. Their offense will eventually wake up while the defense continues to be the main anchor of this team's success. They're 1-2 in their last three against Kansas, but they're a perfect 3-0 playing on the road this season.

Expand Tweet



Houston's guard tandem of LJ Cryer and Emanuel Sharp is averaging 27.6 combined PPG as the pair also combined for over two steals. As a team, the Cougars average 8.7 BPG and 5.6 SPG while averaging only 8.9 turnovers per game. The differentials on their defensive floor this season are truly impressive and they'll be a threat to force Kansas into shooting slumps all game. They're also shooting a solid 40% from three and will have opportunities from deep against a collapsing Kansas defense.

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Kansas Jayhawks will look to take down another ranked opponent as they've gone 2-1 against them this season. The Jayhawks are 9-1 at home this season, but they've only managed a 5-5 record ATS in those games. Star forward Hunter Dickinson established his dominance once again with 16 points and nine rebounds in their last win over TCU. He's also averaging 2.4 APG and can spread the ball from the post in finding his wing players. Shakeel Moore went a hot 3-4 from three in their last win, so expect him to continue testing his hot hand in this one.

Expand Tweet



When listed as the betting favorites, the Kansas Jayhawks are 13-3 this season and a 10-8 overall record against the spread. Still, they've fallen to better competition throughout this season and they'll have their hands full with arguably the best defensive team in the country. Senior guard Zeke Mayo will have to see a productive day with his mid-range game as he's also done a great job getting to the free-throw line. Expect the Jayhawks to be aggressive in the paint early throughout this game.

Final Houston-Kansas Prediction & Pick

The Kansas Jayhawks have been a solid team at home all season and the majority of their struggles have come on the road. The Houston Cougars, on the other hand, have been successful from just about anywhere with their only two losses coming in neutral-site arenas. They're 2-1 ATS on the road this season and this will be their first game all season listed as the betting underdogs.

Kansas will have a solid chance to win this game if Hunter Dickinson can continue to be successful with his scoring in the low post. The rest of the Jayhawk offense does a great job working around him and they should be able to find a rhythm if he's successful.

However, this Houston defense is hitting peak stride and they've been consistent in capitalizing off opponents' mistakes. If Kansas slips into a scoring drought during any point of this one, they won't be able to dig themselves out. Let's roll with Houston to cover this spread on the road and win outright.

Final Houston-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Houston ML (-105)