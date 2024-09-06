ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Houston Oklahoma prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Houston Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Sooners crushed Temple by a 51-3 score in Week 1 of the new college football season. The Sooners marked their arrival in the SEC with a 48-point win. It should seemingly be the kind of performance which a good team can build on, but Oklahoma made a lot of mistakes in the win. The uncomfortable reality for the Sooners is that Temple is so absolutely wretched and awful that beating the Owls by 48 felt like a below-average performance for OU, which — had it played better — would have won by 70, as some other top-25 teams did against weak opponents. Yet, if the performance by Oklahoma was more ragged and inconsistent than it should have been, it's really not worth obsessing over. The Sooners now have another week and another game in which they can make big-time improvements and advancements under head coach Brent Venables. There's a lot to clean up, and the Sooners need to do the cleaning now, before they begin playing SEC games. When the schedule gets tougher, Oklahoma has to be ready to perform at an elite level. There is still time for OU, but Venables and his staff need to see many signs of evolution and growth against Houston.

What about the Cougars? Houston stepped into this season under new coach Willie Fritz with a lot of questions, and none of them were answered in a positive way in the season opener against UNLV last Saturday. Fritz is a great coach. He turns around programs and fixes them. The UNLV game showed Fritz that he has a lot of work to do in Houston. His team isn't very good right now and will need a lot of coaching to get better over the course of the next three months. Houston's offense was shut out for three full quarters before posting a cosmetic touchdown in garbage time in a 27-7 home-field loss. The Cougars were so dreadfully and consistently impotent that they can't expect to make a big leap forward here against Oklahoma. The Sooners should think, as they take the field in this game, that they can avoid allowing a touchdown for a second straight contest.

Here are the Houston-Oklahoma College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Houston-Oklahoma Odds

Houston: +28.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +2200

Oklahoma: -28.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -10000

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

How to Watch Houston vs Oklahoma

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Houston Could Cover The Spread/Win

Houston is a better team than Temple. If Oklahoma plays as poorly against Houston as it did against Temple, the Sooners might not be able to cover the spread. Oklahoma had so many flaws and points of frailty against Temple that even if it makes a few minor improvements, the end product might not be very good overall, and Houston can cover.

Why Oklahoma Could Cover The Spread/Win

Houston, by scoring just seven points against UNLV at home, showed how limited and flawed it is. Oklahoma beat Temple by 48. It should be able to beat Houston by at least the 29 points required to cover the spread.

Final Houston-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

Seeing Houston play so horribly in Week 1 leads us to think Oklahoma minus the points is a solid play in Week 2.

Final Houston-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma -28.5