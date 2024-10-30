The Buffalo Bills are currently running away with the AFC East division with their current 6-2 record, and they could clinch the division and a playoff spot in just a few weeks if things go the right way.

The Bills mathematically could clinch the AFC East title in Week 11 if they win the next three games against the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs. That is contingent on the Dolphins, New York Jets and New England Patriots also going 0-3 in their next three games. None of those three teams play each other, so it is possible.

Obviously, the Dolphins have that matchup against the Bills. After that, they will play the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. The Jets play the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts, while the Patriots will play the Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears and Rams. It would not be crazy for any of these things to happen, but for all of them to happen at the same time would be miraculous in some way.

The Dolphins likely will be favored against the Raiders at least. The Jets are unpredictable but talented and could get a win in the next few weeks. the Patriots are one of the worst teams in the NFL, but just beat the Jets and are set to face a team that is in their weight class in the Titans this week.

Bills’ road to AFC East title

In this scenario, the Bills will have clinched the division with a win against the Chiefs, a team that has been their nemesis in recent years. Kansas City will be tough again, as they are undefeated, despite Patrick Mahomes putting up rather pedestrian numbers so far this season.

After the recent playoff heartbreaks, it would be sweet for the Bills to clinch with a win against them, although they very well could match up in the playoffs again down the line.

Still, with how the Bills have performed this year and the struggles on offense for the Chiefs, it would not be a surprise for Buffalo to win that game.

If winning the next three is not enough to clinch the AFC East for the Bills, they will have matchups against the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions looming soon after that.

Regardless, the Bills will be tested against some of the NFL’s best in the coming weeks as they try to wrap up a division title.