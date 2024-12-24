Ann Bosman-Foltz faced a deadline that spawned a dream. The deadline: just before Christmas, when her grandmother would turn 104. The dream: find a way to involve her grandma's favorite Milwaukee Buck in a birthday gift.

“She told me that number 11, Brook Lopez, is her favorite player,” Bosman-Foltz said. “She likes that he just goes out there and does his job. He's not showing off. He's a steady player on both offense and defense.”

Bosman-Foltz put out a call on Facebook: “Any of my friends have connections to the Bucks?” She explained how perfect it would be for her grandma, a devoted fan of all Wisconsin's teams, to get an autographed photo.

Friends who have with ins with the Bucks went to work. Once the request reached Lopez, he didn't hesitate.

“It's something so rare and special, you know,” Lopez said after Saturday's win over the Washington Wizards. “Just to hear that she was a fan, you know, she's clearly still vibrant, still enjoying life. To be a part of something like that … I'm honored.”

When Mary Bosman opened the gift on Dec. 15, she could hardly believe her eyes: a large poster of Lopez in his Bucks uniform, addressed in his handwriting. “To Grandma Mary — Happy 104th B-DAY! Best wishes! Brook Lopez #11”

“Her reaction when she opened the gift was one that I will treasure forever,” said Bosman-Foltz. “I think she was shocked that Brook actually signed it just for her. It brought her such immense joy which made my heart burst.”

Lopez is 36 and remains a starter for the Bucks, who've surged to a 14-4 record and NBA Cup title after starting the season 2-8. The big man spends much of his off-court time these days with his first child, Julian, born to Lopez and his wife, Hailee, on Feb. 4, 2024.

After Saturday's game, the last home game before Christmas, Lopez went through a line of Fiserv Forum employees, greeting each and wishing them a Merry Christmas. It's a gesture that Bucks' staffers have come to expect from Lopez, and indicative of why he's Mary Bosman's favorite player.

“I think she also appreciates the humble person he is outside of basketball,” said Bosman-Foltz. “Great family man and human.”

Lopez said he was honored to be her favorite player and be able to bring some joy to her 104th birthday. He's got bigger plans for next year.

“We've got to do something real special, like get Giannis, Dame, get everyone in on it,” he said. “I'd definitely love to meet her one day.”