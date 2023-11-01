Chase Young and Nick Bosa probably thought they would never play together again. After both entering the NFL as No. 2 overall picks after being teammates for Ohio State football, the chances of that happening seemed slim. But in a last-minute deal at the trade deadline, the 49ers swung for the fences and acquired Young from the struggling Washington Commanders to reunite the Buckeyes defensive ends once again.

Young is apparently thrilled to be back with Bosa, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

“I'm told Young is ecstatic to go to San Francisco and reunite with Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa,” Graziano wrote. “The two are connected in several ways. Each was the No. 2 pick in the draft, each was Defensive Rookie of the Year (in back-to-back years) and they had a lot of success together in college. Whether Young is in the 49ers' plans long-term remains to be seen — the Niners are in win-now mode and confront a number of difficult contract decisions next offseason. But Young was playing well in Washington and could be very energized to find himself in a division race and paired back up with Bosa.”

Chase Young and Nick Bosa, Reunited Again

Acquiring Young addressed a quiet need for the 49ers, who have failed to register much pressure off the edge aside from Nick Bosa. Young is one of the most talented pass-rushers in football, and appears to be back at full strength after missing time with injuries over the last few years.

In his fourth season, Young has 5 sacks in 7 games along with 9 QB hits.

Bosa, now in his fifth season, has 3 sacks in 8 games with 19 QB hits.

The two former Ohio State football teammates are now reunited again, and will make their debut together after San Francisco's bye in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.