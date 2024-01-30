You might find yourself at some point in your journey realizing you don't like your base's location.

Knowing how to move your Base in Palworld should help players who want to relocate to a different spot in the world. You might find yourself at some point in your journey realizing you don't like your base's location. So, without further ado, we'll show you everything you need to know to move your Base in Palworld.

How Do You Move Your Base in Palworld?

🔥Available Now🔥#Palworldhttps://t.co/iovQXSkI3D 🧭Open world survival crafting game for up to 32 players

🔫Adventure with over 100 types of pals

💪Capture, train, battle or put your Pals to work We have spent 3 years making our dream game and we hope everyone enjoys! pic.twitter.com/dbhHeFzVqL — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 19, 2024

Palworld does not allow players to pick up and move their base around the open world. Therefore, you need to dismantle the entire Base itself. While you do receive all your items back, it's a pain to move your base for a couple of reasons. Firstly, you probably won't be able to carry all the items you stored due to your carrying capacity. Secondly, rebuilding a base takes time, considering you also need to find a location that even fits everything.

If you really want to haul everything over, just make good use of the fast travel stations and grappling gun. At least dismantling your Base and Pal Box instantly returns your Pals to the box. However, it still means you need to start from scratch. Therefore, take your time in deciding where you want to build your base in Palworld. Once you do, make sure to efficiently utilize all the space allotted to you.

We recommend just waiting until you reach Pal Base Level 10 to build a second base. Overall, Palworld lets the player own up to three active bases by the time they reach Base level 15. However, all players can only build one at the start of the game. Nevertheless, this method is easier for those who just need more space. Furthermore, it's a lot less time consuming too.

Overall, building a new Pal Base instantly increases its level to the first base you own. That means you won't need to undergo all the previous steps you took to upgrade your first base. It only just adds to reason that building a new base is preferable to moving an old one.

Pal Bases are essential to farming resources, incubating eggs, and breeding Pals. It serves as a one-stop shop for everything you need to prepare for your journey. However, enemies, like Syndicate thugs or even wild Pals might attack your base. Therefore, make sure to visit and maintain on occasion.

Additionally, players need to manage their base and the Pals within, just like themselves. This includes feeding Pals and providing a bed for them. In return, certain Pals provide different roles within a base. For example, Lamballs are extremely useful early in the game since they can help take some of the workload off building. When the player crafts more tools, like Ranches, certain Pals like Chikips or Mau can spawn useful items, like Eggs or gold.

Overall, owning and and maintaining a Base makes for one of the biggest features in Palworld yet. With the game in Early Access, we definitely expect more features to get added to this mechanic.

That includes everything you need to know about how to move your base in Palworld. We hope this guide helped you in discovering the most efficient ways to move your belongings or create an entirely new base.

