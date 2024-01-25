We created tier lists for all Elements in Palworld to help you identify the best Pals in the game.

With over 100 available Pals in Early Access, you might be wondering who are among the best in each element. Therefore, we created tier lists for all Elements in Palworld to help you identify the best Pals in the game. Overall, there's plenty of great options to choose from as you form a great team. You can then use these teams to take on Raid Syndicate Bosses, or capture other powerful Pals.

Palworld Best Pals Tier List – The Best Pals For Each Element

Overall, Palworld's Early Access features nine total types so far. These types include Neutral, Grass, Fire, Water, Electric, Ice, Ground, Dark, and Dragon. Currently, the game features 111 total Pals. Therefore, we decided to split them up by types for this tier list, since you might want to build a team with diverse typings.

Lastly, we rated Pals on the following categories:

Power – How powerful are they in battle?

Combat Abilities – How useful are these abilities?

Non-Combat Abilities – Do these Pals provide any benefits to your base or exploration?

Without further ado, let's get right into it.

Palworld Best Neutral Type Pals

RANK Pal S Nitewing, Paladius, A Lunaris, Eikthyrdeer, Grintale, Galeclaw, Fenglope B Ribbunny, Direhowl, Tocotoco, Mozzarina, Woolipop, Gorirat C Kingpaca, Melpaca D Cattiva, Chikipi, Lamball, Lovander,

F Vixy, Cremis,

Overall, Palworld contains 21 neutral type pals at launch.

Nitewing and Paladius take the top spots, while Lunaris follows closely in the A tier. Overall, we couldn't really decide if Lunaris was worthy of S tier, so we'll keep it in the A tier until we see how more pals affect the meta. Additionally, we decided to lift Chikipi and Lamball from the F tier, considering their use to low level players early in the game.

Palworld Best Water Type Pals

RANK Pal S Jormuntide, Penking, A Surfent, Elphidran Aqua, Broncherry Aqua, Suzuku Aqua, Azurobe, B Celaray, Gobfin, C Kelpsea, Relaxsaurus D Teafant, Pengullet

F Fuack

Overall, there are 14 water type pals in Palworld at launch, seven of which share another type.

Jormuntide and Penking are the best water type Pals in the game. However, Surfent and Elphidran Aqua are both great enough to carry you towards the final battles of the game. Overall, there's a few solid water types we recommend you can bring for your adventure.

Palworld Best Grass Type Pals

RANK Pal S Warsect, Mossanda, Wumpo Botan A Lifmunk, Lyleen, Mammorest B Elizabee, Beegarde, Flopie, Dinossom, Caprity C Robinquill, Robinquill Terra, Bristla, Broncherry, Broncherry Aqua D Verdash, Tanzee, Gumoss,

F Vaelet, Cinnamoth, Petallia,

Overall, Palworld contains 22 total Grass type Pals, five of which share another type.

Many prefer Mossanda over Warsect. However, we like Warsect for his slightly better stats in Combat. However, Mossanda can actually be ridden, which makes him far more useful for open world adventures. Additionally, we added Wumpo Botan, who actually increase your carrying capacity when in your party.

Palworld Best Fire Type Pals

RANK Pal S Blazamut, Jormuntide Ignis, Kitsun, Ragnahawk A Pyrin Noct, Pyrin, Suzaku, Faleris B Incineram, Bushi, Blazehowl, Blazehowl Noct, Vanwyrm, Reptyro, Leezpunk Ignis C Arsox, Gobfin Ignis D Wixen, Flambelle, Foxparks, Kelpsea Ignis,

F Rooby

Overall, there are 22 fire type Pals currently in Palworld, five of which share another type.

The developers definitely loved Fire types, who all seem really good so far in Palworld. However, we recommend Blazamut, Jormuntide Ignis, Kitsun, or Ragnahawk. Not only do they all garner great stats, but they all are rideable. Therefore, make sure to nab one of these powerful Pals to traverse and annihilate.

Palworld Best Electric Type Pals

RANK Pal S Grizzbolt, Rayhound, Orserk A Dinossom Lux B Mossanda Lux, Beakon, C Univolt, Relaxsaurus Lux, D Jolthog, Dazzi

F Sparkit

Overall, Palworld has 11 electric type Pals, three of which share another type.

Rayhound is technically the best Electric type pal, but Grizzbolt feels like a major mascot at this point. However you can't go wrong with either option, as both are extremely powerful. Additionally, most dragon types like Orserk also make for great additions with their dual typing.

However, do not waste your time with Sparkits unless you plan to sell them at the Black Market.

Palworld Best Ice Type Pals

RANK Pal S Frostallion, Penking A Chillet, Sybelix, Ice Kingpaca, Wumpo, Ice Reptyro B Foxcicle, Reindrix, Hangyu Cryst, Mammorest Cryst, Vanwyrm Cryst, Cryolinx C Pengullet, Mau Cryst, Sweepa, D Jolthog Cryst

F Swee

Overall, Palworld has eighteen total Ice type Pals, five of which share another type.

Frostallion and Penking are the best choices for Ice type Pals. However, since Ice type isn't brutally weak in Palworld as it is Pokemon, you have plenty of solid choices. Chillet and Sybelix definitely deserved strong consideration for S tier.

Palworld Best Ground Type Pals

RANK Pal S Digtoise, Anubis, Warsect A Menasting, Surfent Terra, Eikthyrdeer Terra B Reptyro, Ice Reptyro, Dumud, Robinquill Terra C Hangyu D Rushoar, Fuddler,

F Gumoss

Overall, Palworld contains 14 total Ground type Pals, six of which share another type.

Anubis seems to be a fan favorite among Palworld Players. However, we love Digtoise for his great defensive capabilities. In terms of tankiness, Digtoise should pose a threat for how much he can pain he can sponge. However, you might also consider Warsect, who shares a ground typing.

Palworld Best Dark Type Pals

RANK Pal S Pyrin Noct, Necromus, Shadowbeak, Maraith, Lyleen Noct A Frostallion Noct, Felbat, Helzephyr, Menasting, Incineram Noct B Astegon, Cawgnito, Incineram, Vanwyrm, Leezpunk, Katress, Blazehowl Noct C Daedream, Tombat, Blazehowl D Loupmon, Depresso, Killamari, Mau

F Hoocrates, Nox

Overall, Palworld includes 26 total Dark type Pals at launch, seven of which share another type.

Pair Pocket Inc. must also love Dark Types, since they account for most of the Pals in the game. For Pals to use on your team, there's no shortage of options. However, if you want the best, try and catch a Pyrin Noct, Necromus, or Shadowbeak.

Palworld Best Dragon Type Pals

RANK Pal S Jetragon, Jormuntide, Jormuntide Ignis, Orserk A Elphidran, Elphidran Aqua, Dinosssom Lux, Quivern B Astegon, Azurobe, Chillet C Dinossom, Relaxsaurus, Relaxsaurus Lux D N/A

F N/A

Overall, Palworld contains 14 total Dragon type Pals, 11 of which share another type.

Lastly, the Dragon Type Pals are among the best in the game. We excluded all of them from the F and D tier, as each carries relatively solid stats. Therefore, have fun with any Dragon you catch. However, Jetragon easily stands among all Dragons as the best.

Overall, that wraps up this Palworld Tier list for all the Best Pals in each Element. We hope this guide helped you in discovering the best creatures in the game to help you form a powerful team. However, each Pal has their own use outside of battle, too. Therefore, take time to study up on some of the Pals and identify their best skills for your base.

Lastly, here's a Palworld Type Effectiveness Chart:

TYPE EFFECTIVE AGAINST WEAKNESS Neutral None Dark Fire Grass/Ice Water Grass Ground Fire Water Water Ground Electric Water Ground Ice Dragon Fire Ground Electric Grass Dragon Dark Ice Dark Neutral Dragon

Try to diversify your team typing when creating a party. Additionally, take into account any land and air mounts to traverse the world faster. Overall, there's no shortage of great Pals to choose in the game already. Keep checking back in to see our updated Palworld Best Pal Tier List.

