One of the best aspects Madden 24's Franchise mode is the offseason. Between scouting, drafting, and free agency, there's so many ways to evolve your team. Additionally, it's cool to just see the rest of the league get new players, relocate, or sign superstar players to massive deals. Madden 24's gameplay in franchise mode improves the process too with more trading slots than previous installments (six).

Madden 24's franchise mode offers a revamped scouting system that's similar to its predecessors. Depending on the scout your team has, you'll gain certain advantages throughout the scouting process. However, if you're new to the series, or just started playing Madden 24, you may be wondering the best way to draft generational talent. We'll explain how in this guide.

In this guide, we used the “Keep Auto-Generated Rookies”. The other option “Download For Madden Share” uses created rosters from the Madden community, which is completely different.

Madden 24 Franchise Guide – How To Scout and Draft The Best Players

Madden 24's gameplay includes a franchise mode with a way to live out the life of a real GM.

During the season, you'll want to focus time each week on scouting the best talent in college football. Perhaps you want to draft the best player available, or maybe the best player for your positional need? Let's dive right in:

Knowing the Draft Class

First things first, visit the Region Breakdown Page. From here, you'll learn a few important things right away:

Draft Class Strength (both region and national)

Draft Class Weakness (both region and national)

Top Prospects (both region and national)

Scout Expertise*

If the position you need contains a strong draft class, you're in luck. However, if the position is weak, you might need to consider trading or signing a player in free agency. If the position isn't mentioned at all, then you'll likely find depth guys and hidden gems.

Getting the Best Scouts

The regional breakdown page includes the National, West, Central, Northeast and Southeast regions. You assign one scout to each region (and one for the nation), each with their own tiers and area(s) of expertise:

Tier One – 5% Boost

Tier Two – 15% Boost

Tier Three – 25% Boost

*During the season, you'll be able to hire a scout to boost your efficiency when scouting certain positions. Scouts are split by tiers 1 through 3. A tier one scout offers very minor boosts. However, a tier three scout offers tremendous boosts to your scouting process. It's important you hire tier-three scouts because you get the most out of the experience.

There is no salary requirement tied to scouts and you can fire and hire them at any time. However, you only get one tier-three scouts, one tier-two scout, and three tier-one scouts.

Tip: Fire all your scouts, except any tier-three scouts. However, you can fire tier-three QB scouts, because QBs are among the easiest (and the fewest) to draft in Madden 24. Then, hire scouts based on your positional needs to find the best players available.

After each season ends, keep adding and removing scouts as the main focus of your team-building shifts each year. Always make sure you have a tier-three scout as your national scout. This is because they offer the biggest boosts and improve your scouting on a national level.

Scouting Process

When you're finished setting up your scouts and you've evaluated your positional needs, then comes the actual scouting process. There are a few major moments to remember:

Week 3 – Regional Scouting Begins (Mock Draft 1) Assign your regional scouts and positions they should focus on

Week 8 – National Scouting Begins (Mock Draft 2) Assign your national scout and positions they should focus on

Week 11 – Prospect Spotlight (Mock Draft 3) Choose three player to FOCUS SCOUT, giving a 40% boost to scouting progress

Combine – (Mock Draft 4) Check out Player combine performances



Set your regional scouts to look into specific positions. For example, your scout in the west is a DE guru. So set him to focus on DEs in the region if that's the position you need. But there's one major tip you should follow with scouts.

Let's say, for example, that the cornerback class for the upcoming season is brimming with talent. You might consider assigning your tier-three scout with CB expertise as the national scout. This provides the biggest possible boost to finding the next generational defensive back to your team.

But don't be discouraged from keeping an eye on players outside of your scout's expertise. Just note that you won't get the same scouting boost you did with other players. Tip: Make sure your tier-two and tier-three scouts scout their respective positions most of the time. The boosts they offer are definitely worth it.

To actually scout a player, advance the week and revisit the scouting page. Your scout should keep notes throughout the season grading their performances and abilities. The better your scout's expertise, the more progress you make towards fully learning about the player.

Make sure your scouts remain in the region you set them in. Sometimes, for some reason, Madden likes to move them around.

Player Ratings

When grading a player, scouts come up with 7 different tiers to grade their performance:

Elite

Great

Good

Solid

Decent

Marginal

Poor

Each position has their own different tiers and grades for each. Tiers are important because they give you an idea of a player's rating in specific stats. Therefore, having a prospect with multiple elite or great tiers means a better player for you to draft.

Not only do you receive a report from scouts, but over time you unlock more information about their skills and rating grades. Their grades definitely affect your Madden 24 gameplay experience in Franchise.

Miscellaneous Scouting Tips

Now that we've described every phase of scouting from scouts, schedules, players, and more, let's discuss some miscellaneous scouting tips:

When selecting players to focus scout, don't choose the ones your national scout is focusing on. Since tier-three national scouts already do so much, it may be best to focus on players you weren't able to get as much of a boost on

Use the combine as another resource to help decide which player you want.

College Pro Days offer even more results, grades and resources

How To Draft The Best Players In The Newest Madden Game

Last thing to worry about for Madden 24's gameplay in Franchise, is the draft.

Then, comes the draft. Based on all the research you've done throughout the season, you can finally select which players you want. Here are a few tips throughout the draft to help you get the players you want in Madden 24's draft mode.

First off, don't be afraid to trade draft picks. It's very unlikely you'll keep all seven rookies on your team, meaning you can trade for more value in the future. Having extra draft picks means extra ammunition to pick up a stud in later years.

Secondly, combine results and scout grades matter. The most important aspect to evaluating a player is both their combine results as well as their graded performance tiers from the scouts. These performances actually give you an idea of what the player's ratings may be for certain stats.

Third, don't worry about the top rated players in each position too much. Often times, there's always a hidden gem or solid development player outside of the top five, even top 10 in some occasions. So if you win the Super Bowl, there's still plenty of talent for you to grab even if they weren't the best rated prospects.

Development matters in Madden! So try to draft and retain players with good development skills. Players who develop quickly make for the best in the league after just a couple of short years.

Lastly, we feel QB is the easiest position to draft for. With good offensive lines and good receiving corps, all you need to worry for a QB is their development. Many QBs outside of the top 10 still have decent development, making them great franchise pick-ups, or solid backups at the least.

And that's our tips and tricks on Madden 24's gameplay for scouting and drafting. Madden 24 released last month for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.