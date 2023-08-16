Madden 24's Franchise Mode once again retains the option to relocate your franchise and become a completely different team. Relocation received a few improvements, including when you can relocate, new cities, and new relocation teams. While we still wish for create-a-team to return, the option still exists, should you wish you to use it. In this guide, we'll show you how to relocate your team in Madden 24's Franchise mode.

Some guides out there seem to think it works similarly to Madden 23, which it does. However, relocating your team is much easier now and can be done before a season even begins.

Madden 24 Relocation Guide – How to Relocate Your Team

Madden 24 allows the player to relocate in coach mode once per season, which means you won't need to wait for the option to do so. This means no more waiting until week 5 or deliberately losing to upset your fanbase. We tried this out with multiple teams, ranging from successful franchises like the Chiefs & Eagles, all the way down to new franchises like the Texans and Ravens.

Relocating with all of them was extremely easy and took no more than a few minutes to accomplish.

Here is the step-by-step process to relocate your team.

When creating a Franchise, make sure the “Relocation Settings” is set to “Everyone”. This can be found under “Commissioner Settings”. Go to the Home Page in Franchise, and select “Manage Team” Select “Relocate” Choose which City you'd like to relocate to. Select the new team identity.

And voila! Your team should relocate immediately. Again, this can only be done once per season. So do take some time to consider where you'll move your franchise.

*For step 1, there is a possibility you can just keep it as “Users Only”, but to play it safe, we switched it to “Everyone”. Additionally, this feature allows other teams to relocate, which should spice up your league.

What Cities Can I Relocate My Team To?

You can re-locate your team to the following cities in Madden 24 Franchise:

Anchorage, Alaska

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Austin, Texas

Brooklyn, New York

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Canton, Ohio

Chicago, Illinois

Columbus, Ohio

Dublin, Ireland

Honolulu, Hawaii

Houston, Texas

London, England

Louisville, Kentucky

Memphis, Tennessee

Melbourne, Australia

Mexico City, Mexico

Montreal, Canada

Oakland, California

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Omaha, Nebraska

Orlando, Florida

Paris, France

Portland, Oregon

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Sacramento, California

San Antonio, Texas

San Diego, California

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Salt Lake City, Utah

St. Louis, Missouri

Tokyo, Japan

Toronto, Canada

Vancouver, Canada

Virginia Beach, Virginia

What Teams Are Available With Relocation

The following relocation teams are available for use in Madden 24 Franchise:

Antlers

Armadillos

Aviators

Bisons

Black Knights

Blues

Bulls

Caps

Condors

Desperados

Dragons

Dreadnoughts

Elks

Golden Eagles

Huskies

Lumberjacks

Monarchs

Mounties

Night Hawks

Oilers

Orbits

Pioneers

Redwoods

River Hogs

Sentinels

Shamrocks

Snowhawks

Steamers

Thunderbirds

Tigers

Voyagers

Wizards

And that wraps our guide on how to relocate, where you can relocate, and which team names you can adopt.

Check out some of our other Madden 24 Guides, like how to answer all questions correctly at the Combine. Or, perhaps you want to know all the X-Factor and Superstar Abilities.

Madden 24's Deluxe Edition on Tuesday, this week. If you're interested in getting a chance to try it early, it's available for PS5, PS4,Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App,Steam, and Epic Games Store. Madden 24's Release Date for its standard edition is this Friday, August 18th, 2023.

