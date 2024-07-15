While filming Twisters, star Glen Powell adopted a dog named Brisket.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Glen Powell (Hit Man) and the crew reflected on the actor adopting the rescue dog.

“We're on set, and I was like, ‘Are you sure you want to get a puppy right now?” Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung recalled. “But he did, and everybody loved that dog.”

He was right — everyone loves Brisket. Entertainment Weekly even snagged photos of Powell with Brisket in some of the cover outtakes. For Powell, adopting the dog helped him through a breakup. By adopting Brisket, Powell killed two birds with one stone — he wanted to be a “father” and wanted a dog.

“I was going through a breakup at the time and was in the middle of Enid, Oklahoma, and I had always wanted a dog,” Powell revealed. “It was something I thought about a lot, but it was somewhere in this coffee shop in Enid… I don't even know how to describe it, I just had the desire to be a father.”

After sending a “heartbreakingly depressing video of me why I needed this dog” to the adoption agency, Powell got Brisket. During a weekend off in the Twisters shoot, Powell left for Los Angeles to retrieve the dog.

“Everybody knew how excited I was,” Powell said of his Twisters co-stars and crew. “I was like, ‘Guys, I'm going to pick him up!'”

Brisket's time on set

“He was crate training and all that stuff, so he was crying through the night,” Powell recalled upon bringing Brisket to the Twisters set. “I felt like literally a new father, where I wasn't sleeping while shooting this movie. But Brisket would just kick it with every department head, and he would sit in my chair and just sleep.

“I had the most adorable picture of Brisket in my Twisters chair at the rodeo. But he really became sort of a set mascot on that movie. It's just adorable,” he continued.

At the end of the day, Brisket has been a “magical gift” for Powell, who calls the on-set experience “lonely” at times.

“Sets can be very lonely places,” Powell said. “And it's interesting when you see a dog that's just filling you up with love, how it brings a cast together even more. There's something wonderful about animals, about how they can bring our walls down a bit and expedite friendships and things like that.

“So yeah, Brisket's been amazing. I consider him the best special feature of Twisters,” Powell concluded.

Who is Glen Powell?

Glen Powell is one of the fastest-rising stars in Hollywood. He first gained fame for his roles in Scream Queens and had small parts in The Dark Knight Rises, The Expendables 3, and Hidden Figures earlier in his career.

Top Gun: Maverick put Powell on the map. He followed that up by executive producing and starring in Devotion. In 2023, he teamed with Richard Linklater — Powell previously appeared in Fast Food Nation in 2006 — to co-write and star in Hit Man.

Later that year, Powell starred with Sydney Sweeney in Anyone but You. The rom-com scored big at the box office, grossing over $220 million worldwide.

In Twisters, Powell plays storm-chasing social media star Tyler Owens. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos also star in it.

Twisters will be released on July 19.