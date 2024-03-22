Grambling's big comeback victory over Montana State on Wednesday evening is set to bring in big money for the SWAC. Because of the win, the SWAC is set to get about $2 million over the next six years.
The value of a unit for the men's NCAA tournament this year is $341,802. The value changes by the year, but that means a payout of nearly $2 million for the NEC and the SWAC over the next six years by Wagner and Grambling State winning in the First Four.
— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 21, 2024
Per information outlined in the 2024 Division I Revenue Distribution Plan document, the NCAA has a basketball performance fund that distributes money to active Division I conferences based on their performance in the March Madness tournament over a six-year rolling period. Mid-major programs (non-Power Five conferences like the SWAC) are assured $2 million each from their sole tournament bids.
Opposition to Mid-Major bids in the playoffs
Not everyone is happy about the opportunities that Mid-Major programs get in the March Madness tournament. Members of the college basketball community who oppose automatic qualifiers for smaller programs appear to focus less on the competition level provided by smaller conference programs in the tournament and more on conference realignment and the opportunities for new additions to power conferences to compete.
Tom Izzo drew ire for his comments proposing changes on who should apply for the Big Dance
“I just think what's happening now, everybody likes the upsets in the first weekend, but I'm not sure moving on that's what's best for the game. I think it's got to be looked at seriously.”
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey made it apparent in an interview with ESPN that is a proponent of eliminating automatic qualifiers.
“We are giving away highly competitive opportunities for automatic qualifiers [from smaller conferences], and I think that pressure is going to rise as we have more competitive basketball leagues at the top end because of expansion.
He added, “It's important not to apply an old model to a new dynamic to keep something special and beloved,” he said. “In any business, you have to evolve and change. That's what's being contemplated. It's not portending an outcome.”
But, it appears as if things are going to stay as constituted, per comments to ESPN by NCAA President James Baker.
“Most of the people who follow college sports think the NCAA tournament in basketball is perfect, right? So anything that's done to change it needs to be done with care and consideration. I certainly think there's an opportunity there to do more, to bring more teams into the tournament.”
Nevertheless, the Grambling Tigers look to continue their winning ways as they face off against top-ranked Purdue on Friday at 7:25 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on TBS.