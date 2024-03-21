After Grambling's First Four tournament victory, head coach Donte' Jackosn got a call from Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris, a Howard University alumna, is incredibly supportive of HBCUs and called Jackson to congratulate them for earning a bid to play top-ranked Purdue.
Who called @gsutigers_mbb coach Donte’ Jackson after the historic first-ever @MarchMadnessMBB win Wednesday night over Montana State? @VP: pic.twitter.com/IjKhZA1ecb
— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) March 21, 2024
Thank you VP Kamala Harris for recognizing our G-Men.
Reposted from @vp As a proud HBCU graduate, I was thrilled to see @gsutigers_mbb fight their way back for a historic win in their NCAA tournament game last night. This team defines excellence and makes us all so proud. pic.twitter.com/5RYmxO4eI0
— Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) March 21, 2024
When asked by Andy Katz who was his best text or phone call after the team's victory, he said, “My best text came from the vice president of the United States, Madam VP, Kamala Harris. Man, incredible just to talk to her for a couple of minutes. Just proud. Just probably one of the best moments of my life…She was just happy that the way we displayed our team her and her husband was on the edge of the seat going into overtime and She a HBCU grad, she was just proud, just had some HBCU pride. So is this a call or a text? Call. Just a call. Phone call. So, called my AD, brought all the guys in, let them listen to the conversation. Hey, it's big time.”
A video was posted to the VP Twitter/X account of the phone conversation, where she showed love to the Grambling men's basketball team.
“I have to tell you, I watched the entire game into overtime. You all just, you were just pure excellence on that court. I mean, but going into overtime, I was literally, my husband and I, on the edge of our seats. And of course, you know, you got it among your so, so talented team. You got that lefty and it just was, I mean, what you all did as a team and coach. I saw your interview afterwards. Just being so cool and calm and collected. So I just have to call you all to tell you. I'm, I'm just, you made me proud and you just, you made history for Grambling and as a fellow, HBCU, proud HBCU graduate I just had to let y'all know. Um, that you've got fans all over the place, including in the White House. So congratulations for last night.”
Kamala Harris shows support for Howard University
Vice President Kamala Harris showed her love and support for her alma mater Howard University as they were selected to play in the First For game against Wagner. Vice President Kamala Harris took to her Vice President Twitter account to shout out her alma mater, saying, “The @HowardU men's basketball team is heading to the Big Dance for the second year in a row. Congratulations to the entire team — Bison around the world are so proud of you. H-U!”
Although Howard did ultimately lose to Wagner, the support from Harris was certainly appreciated and punctuated a great season for them where they won their second consecutive MEAC Championship en route to their March Madness Bid.
Grambling plays Purdue on Friday at 7:25 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on TBS.