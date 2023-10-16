Apparently, a bait-and-switch tactic led to Halle Berry being tricked into acting in X-Men: The Last Stand.

Matthew Vaughn, who directed X-Men: First Class, mentioned how Berry was duped to act in the movie, he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Vaughn was hired to direct the sequel, X-Men: The Last Stand; however, he hadn't signed on just yet, despite major players, like Hugh Jackman, coming back.

The added Halle Berry scene used to get her into the film

He disclosed that he went into one of the execs' offices and noticed a new X3 script, which was noticeably bigger than he had seen previously. When he asked about what was added, he was told not to worry about it.

Vaughn insisted and looked through the script. It came to his attention that a scene about Halle's character, Storm, had been included. It was a part about using her superpowers to help starving kids in Africa.

He asked what this new scene was, mentioning it wasn't in the script version he read earlier.

Due to this inclusion in the script, he bailed on the project.

“[I went] ‘What is this?' [They said,] ‘Oh, it's Halle Berry's script. I went, ‘OK, because she hasn't signed up yet.' ‘But this is what she wants it to be, and once she signs up, we'll throw it in the bin,” the director said.

Essentially, they would pretend to include Halle's scene but then scrap it entirely once she signed on.

Vaughn was disgusted by this and quit the project at this point. He didn't like the notion of doing this to an Oscar-winning actress.

She went on to appear in the film. The scene in question was never put in the movie or found. The actress or her team have yet to comment on the incident. And Vaughn didn't mention any specific names involved.

If Halle Berry knew about this dupe to get her in the film, it may have caused quite a storm.