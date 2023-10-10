Halle Berry established herself in Hollywood after starring in some successful movies such as Die Another Day, Gothika, Monster’s Ball, Swordfish, Catwoman, and several X-Men films. She also won an Oscar as an actress.

Given Berry’s impact on the big screens, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Halle Berry’s $3.8 million former home in Hollywood Hills, Calif.

The Hollywood Hills home served as Berry’s main residence until 2006. During that year, the Oscar Award-winning actress decided to sell the California home for $4.15 million.

Years later, Berry’s home has returned to the market. In fact, one must cough up $3.8 million to live like the Monster’s Ball star.

Here are some photos of Halle Berry’s $3.8 million former home in Hollywood Hills.

Photos courtesy of: Elle Decor

Berry’s former home sits on 4,315 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The Hollywood Hills home has several features. These include a spacious living room with a fireplace, a gourmet kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a large family dining room, and a good-sized master bed suite with a piano and a fireplace.

While the home’s main features are found indoors, there’s also a lot to like about the property’s outdoor space. The backyard features a good-sized swimming pool with a spa, several sitting areas, and a coffee area. There’s also a sufficient amount of green spaces in the property filled with various plants ideal for gardening activities. On top of the amenities, the property is also inclusive of several garages that can house at least three vehicles. Given the outdoor space, Berry probably didn’t have much problems getting some much-needed fresh air.

With several amenities, it’s easy to see why an Oscar Award-winning actress like Berry decided to live in this home. It seems like a good place to unwind from the hustle and bustle of the Hollywood lifestyle.

Berry is a Hollywood A-lister with several hit movies under her belt. As a result, it isn’t surprising that the Oscar Award-winning actress can afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Berry has a net worth of around $90 million, even though Berry has decided to transition away from acting.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Halle Berry’s $3.8 million former home in Hollywood Hills.