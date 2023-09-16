Actress Halle Berry has broken her silence regarding the cover art of Drake's new single, “Slime You Out,” which features an image of Berry being slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Drake released the track, his first collaboration with SZA and the lead single from his upcoming album “For All the Dogs,” on Friday, according to The HollywoodReporter.

Both Drake and SZA had teased the single by posting the same cover art on their respective Instagram accounts earlier in the week, generating excitement among their fans.

However, on the day of the single's release, Berry, 57, posted an image on her Instagram that read, “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy… even if you're a woman!” This cryptic message hinted at her feelings regarding Drake's use of the image without her permission.

One of Berry's followers on Instagram directly asked her thoughts on Drake using her picture for his single cover. Berry responded, expressing her disappointment, saying, “Didn't get my permission. That's not cool, I thought better of him!” She continued, “Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on.”

Drake had announced the upcoming single during his tour stop in Austin, Texas, earlier in the week, eager to give his fans a taste of what's to come from his album, set to release on September 22nd. Although the single's cover featured a “Parental Advisory – Explicit Content” label, it was released with the same hand-drawn cover as “For All the Dogs.”

Halle Berry's response to the situation underscores the importance of respecting intellectual property and obtaining proper permissions when using someone else's image, even in the world of entertainment and music.