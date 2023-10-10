Davante Adams has played with a couple of great quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr in his career, so it definitely comes as a surprise when he shared that there's one area that the two couldn't compare against his current Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

Ahead of the Raiders' Week 5 showdown with his former team, the Green Bay Packers, on Monday, Adams had a wide-ranging interview with Paul Gutierrez of ESPN where he discussed his time with the Packs and his current situation in Las Vegas. At one point, he touched on Garoppolo and what makes the veteran quarterback really special.

According to Adams, Garoppolo is definitely one of the best players he has been with when it comes to taking accountability.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

“Jimmy's an easy guy to work with because he's one of the best that I've been around at any position, let alone quarterback, of taking accountability,” Adams shared. “Not taking anything away from Derek and Aaron, but Jimmy does a good job of not coming in acting like he knows everything. He's open to suggestions and me talking through ways that I've done in the past.”

It's definitely interesting to see Davante Adams compare Jimmy Garoppolo to Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr and put him above the two. While he didn't really say that Rodgers and Carr don't do a good job taking accountability, the fact that he mentioned it suggests that it's one thing that makes the Raiders QB different as opposed to his previous signal-callers.

Clearly, Adams is enjoying playing alongside Garoppolo. Hopefully, their partnership yields significant results for the Raiders.