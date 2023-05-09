Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are fueling dating rumors as the two were seen out in Nashville together. Swift was in Nashville over the weekend, where she performed for her Eras Tour.

“Taylor and Matty like each other. Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past,” an insider claimed to Entertainment Tonight.

Another source told the outlet, “Taylor and Matty have been hanging out recently and Jack Antonoff reconnected them.”

Swift and Healy are not strangers. The two met in 2014 where they exchanged contact info but nothing really came of it the British singer told Australia’s 2DayFM.

“We met each other, we exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do, and we spoke occasionally,” he said. “She’s the biggest pop star in the world and I’m in Australia. There’s no relationship or anything happening. It’s just funny how people really, really buy into that.”

Healy reiterated that “it really didn’t happen,” but joked, “it would be amazing for me if it did.”

News broke last month that Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up after dating for six years.

Last week, The Sun reported that the two have been putting those phone numbers to use and have been consistently in contact with one another.

“Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover,” a source noted. “Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again.”

It’s not just texting either. Healy showed up as a special guest during the opener Phoebe Bridgers’s set on her Eras tour Saturday (May 6). He also reportedly stayed around and watched Swift perform backstage with Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge.

The Daily Mail posted photos of them together arriving at the singer’s condo in Nashville post-concert.

Neither Swift nor Healy has commented on the rumors.