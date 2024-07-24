Anyone who says they had the USA men's basketball team needing a last-second layup by LeBron James to beat South Sudan in exhibition play before the Paris Olympics is lying to themselves. But even more stunning and inspiring than the rise of the first Cinderella story of these summer games is who helped them get to this point — former NBA big man Manute Bol.

Most NBA fans remember Manute Bol as the tallest basketball player to ever take the court in the association (from his era at least — I see you Gheorghe Mureșan fans). At 7 feet 7 inches, Bol was a towering, lanky figure who became a fan-favorite for his shot blocking ability. He currently resides at number 16 on the all-time NBA block leaders list, with 2,086.

Bol also had memorable NBA moments with teammates like Charles Barkley, and when he was paired up for a good photo-op with the NBA's shortest player (who happened to be from the same era as Bol), Muggsy Bogues.

But Manute Bol was a larger-than-life figure off the court as well. During the offseason and after his playing days were over, Manute Bol delved into a purpose he was even more passionate about — as a political activist helping his war-torn region of southern Sudan strive for independence from the Republican of Sudan.

During his NBA days, Manute Bol would make secret trips to the war zones and help rebuild villages. He would even hold war meetings with Sudanese leaders in his basement. Until his death in 2010, Bol fought for human rights and South Sudan's independence.

In 2011, his efforts paid off, as the Republic of South Sudan officially became an independent country. Now, 13 years later, that small country has almost upset the powerhouse USA basketball squad.

It can't be overstated how important an influential voice like Bol's was in raising awareness in the United States and across the globe for the dire situation in South Sudan.

And what better way is there for Manute Bol‘s home country to show appreciation for the NBA legend political activist than by fielding an exceptional national basketball team to compete with the likes of LeBron James and Steph Curry? The story of the South Sudan men's national basketball team has future inspirational sports movie written all over it — the only question is finding an actor tall and imposing enough to play Manute Bol (Bol Bol perhaps?).