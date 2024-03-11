Greta Gerwig's Barbie was the biggest film of 2023, grossing over $1.4 billion at the box office. While Gerwig nor Margot Robbie got nominated for Oscars, the film landed eight other ones including Best Picture.
But how many did it win? Awards darlings like Killers of the Flower Moon and Maestro went home empty-handed while Oppenheimer ate up tons of wins.
How many of its 8 Oscar nominations Barbie won
At the 2024 Oscars, Barbie won just one of its eight nominations. That win came via Billie Eilish for “What Was I Made For?” in Best Original Song.
The win felt like a shoo-in, even despite Ryan Gosling's best efforts in “I'm Just Ken.” Eilish made history for becoming the youngest two-time Oscar winner, breaking a record that lasted 87 years.
Sadly, that meant Barbie missed out on key categories like Best Picture, Best Actor (Ryan Gosling), Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrera), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Original Song for “I'm Just Ken.”
Some may point out that Barbie's Oscars, or lack thereof, may further cement the point America Ferrera's character was making during her monologue in the film. The fact that Gerwig and Robbie were both left out of their respective categories didn't help. Either way, it's disappointing to see the film leave with so little.
Barbie is Greta Gerwig's latest film and follows the titular doll (played by Robbie) on a journey of self-discovery. Ken (Gosling) joins her on this quest after she begins questioning her mortality. Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, and Ariana Greenblatt also star in the film.