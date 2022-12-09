By Zen Angeles · 2 min read

As The Game Awards 2022 ended with a successful and exciting show, Genshin Impact has once again won an award, which means Travelers will be able to claim some free Primogems! Every year, when Genshin Impact wins an award, miHoYo usually gives free primogems to all players as a form of gratitude for all the players’ support. This year is not different with miHoYo giving us yet another batch of those sweet free Primogems, where players can try their luck on pulling their favorite characters. Here’s how you can get your hands on those free Primogems and try to get some free 5-star character pulls with it.



Genshin Impact was nominated and won the “Players’ Voice” at The Game Awards 2022. This is the coveted award of most games due to having fans actually vote for them as the favorites to win, which means a lot of players who supports Genshin Impact took their time to vote for Genshin to win, hence, Player’s Voice. Genshin Impact was also nominated for the “Best Mobile Game” and “Best Ongoing” categories, standing alongside games like Marvel Snap and Diablo Immortal for Best Mobile Game, then Final Fantasy XIV and Fortnite for Best Ongoing.



Like last year, players will receive free Genshin Impact Primogems as a reward for the game winning the “Players’ Voice” vote. HoYoverse will be rewarding each player with a total of 800 Primogems completely for free. There will be 200 Primogems to claim each day from December 10 to December 13, just by logging in the game.



To claim all 800 of your free Primogems, here are instructions to simply follow:

Sign in to your Genshin Impact account.

Launch Genshin Impact.

Check your mail in-game.

You can now Claim the mail that has 200 Primogems in it, given by HoYoverse.

Do take note that players can only claim the free 200 Primogems everyday at 00:00 (Server Time) each day from December 10 to December 13. Make sure to claim all these rewards during this time to enhance your chances in drawing those hard to get characters in the game.



With that said, continue to support Genshin Impact, especially for the next The Game Awards to get another set of free Primogems from HoYoverse.

