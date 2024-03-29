NBA 2K24 MyTEAM is offering players a chance to earn a free Galaxy Opal Christian Laettner for a limited time. Between the latest Bracket Busters and Easter event, there's plenty of reason to play some NBA 2K this weekend. Furthermore, with Season 5 coming to a close, there's enough incentive to play and earn more rewards. Without further ado, we'll show you how to get a free Galaxy Opal Christian Laettner in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM.
How Do You Get A Free Galaxy Opal Christian Laettner in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM?
Get Galaxy Opal Christian Laettner when you win 50 games of Triple Threat Online: Co-Op in MyTEAM 💪
Expires in 6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/lKFkvH2gBg
— NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) March 29, 2024
NBA 2K24 Players can get a free Galaxy Opal Christian Laettner by winning 50 games of Triple Threat Online: Co-Op From March 29th to May 3rd. With six total weeks, it means you need to average just short of 10 wins per week to receive the 97 OVR Player Item. With 42 total days, that means you need to win a little over one game per day to receive this reward.
Laettner is a fifteen-year NBA veteran, who played from 1992-2005. During his career, he earned an All-Star nod and a spot on the 1993 NBA All-Rookie First Team. While the former third overall pick didn't wow the league like fans hoped, he played a solid career.
Furthermore, Laettner is well known for his College ball years. Overall, he helped the Duke Blue Devils secure two NCAA Championships while earning multiple awards on the college level. While Laetnners' career never panned out perfectly, he enjoyed multiple tenures with various teams. Overall, he played for Minnesota, Atlanta, Detroit, Dallas, Washington, and Miami.
We wish you the best of luck trying to earn this free Galaxy Opal Christian Laettner in NBA 2K24. However, just take it nice and slow so you don't burn yourself out after multiple games.
In other news, the NBA 2K24 Easter Event allows players to go Easter Egg hunting for more player items. Overall, earning wins in any mode (except Challenges) nets players an Easter Pack, as well as exchangeable items. Additionally, this event comes with new Agendas to grind and earn more player item and ascension picks.
Furthermore, the new NBA 2K24 Bracket Buster Event gives players a chance to earn a 100 OVR Magic Johnson Player item. Open up Bracket Buster Packs and Boxes for a chance to receive special inserts. Nevertheless, it's a great time to get into some NBA 2K24.
Lastly, we recommend checking out the latest redeemable locker codes. With NBA 2K24 Season 5 coming to a close, we expect to hear some news about Season within a week. Of course, also make sure to tune in to the latest episode of 2KTV for some precious VC.
