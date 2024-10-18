NBA 2K25 MyTEAM is offering players a chance to get a free Diamond Kentavious Caldwell-Pope player item. The veteran shooting guard for the Orlando Magic can make a great addition to your MyTEAM, with a 94 OVR. Entering his 12th season, Caldwell-Pope will look to help this Magic team make it past the First Round of the playoffs. However, not everyone knows how to get this new player item for free. Therefore, we created a guide on how to get a free Diamond Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in NBA 2K25 MyTEAM.

How Do You Get Free Diamond Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in NBA 2K25 MyTEAM

To get a Free Diamond Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in NBA 2K25 MyTEAM, players need to earn 99 total stars in the “ABCs” Domination Mode.

Overall, this Domination Challenge will take time, and we recommend tackling it bit by bit every time you boot up NBA 2K25. In Domination, you have access to five different matches and earn stars based on the difficulty you play on:

Rookie – 1 Star

Semi-Pro – 2 Stars

Pro Difficulty – 3 Stars

You need to get a certain amount of stars before unlocking the next set of matchups. You also unlock rewards throughout the event as you earn more stars. Overall, you must keep moving through all the pages of different games as you rack up more stars.

Caldwell-Pope is a two-time NBA Champion who is now entering his 12th season in the league. The 8th overall pick from the 2013 NBA Draft currently plays for the Orlando Magic. A good perimeter defender, Caldwell-Pope will hope to improve the Magic's defense. Orlando hasn't made it past the First Round since the 2009-2010 season, and the idea is that a veteran like Caldwell-Pope can help them.

It might not be enough, but Orlando at least has a solid veteran player who has remained relatively healthy throughout his career.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about how to get a free Diamond Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in NBA 2K25 MyTEAM. We wish you the best of luck in getting this powerful player item to bolster your MyTEAM with.

In other news, NBA 2K25 Season 2 begins today, with tons of rewards for MyTEAM and MyCAREER players. Furthermore, the developers released a huge list of patch notes, fixing issues and making improvements in every mode. Lastly, make sure to look out for new, redeemable locker codes and the latest episodes of 2KTV for some free VC.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.