NBA 2K25 Season 2 has arrived, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards that all players can earn. Of course, a new season also means a new Pro Pass, which players can buy to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.

LEVELMyCAREERMyTEAMPremium Pass
1Gravity Ball & Season 2 Tee BundleSapphire Jamaal Murray (Evolves to 89 OVR)‘DJ'Juice Teammote
2MyCOURT Gatorade Mural2 Ascension Picks2,500 VC
3Shapes Player Indicator120 Min 2XP CoinRobot Face Paint
430 Min 2XP CoinSeason 2 Ball & UniformsSeason 2 84+ OVR Option Pack
5Blue, Red, and White Ball TrailSeason 2 84+ OVR Option Pack2,500 VC
6Banners – Larry Johnson and Fred VanVleet3 Ascension PicksOversized Pink Diamond Tyrese Haliburton Shirt
7Kaleidoscope Green ReleaseKaleidoscope Green Release4x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM)
8Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus)5,000 MT2,500 VC
9Clover Player IndicatorShapes & Clover Player Indicator‘Moondog' – Cleveland Cavaliers Mascot
10Tier 2 ‘Participation' Badge PerkRuby Christian Braun10 Ascension Picks
11Emotes Package #1Takeover Option Pack (Pick 3)2,500 VC
12Zombie Eyes4 Ascension PicksGalaxy Racesuit
1360 Min 2XP CoinFranchise Option PacksSeason 2 87+ OVR Option Pack
14Go-Kart60 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC
15Tier 2 ‘Max + 1' Badge PerkSeason 2 87+ OVR Option Pack6x 30 Min 2XP Coin (MyCAREER)
16Murray-Jokic MyCOURT MuralBronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 5)
1760x Skill Boosts (10 Games)5,000 MT2,500 VC
18Nike Sleeveless ShirtSilver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)Season 2 Basketball
19Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus)5 Ascension PicksSeason 2 87+ OVR Option Pack
20Stuff The Magic Dragon – Orlando Magic MascotAmethyst Obi Toppin2,500 VC
2160 Min 2XP CoinGold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)60x Skill Boosts
22Emotes Package #2'24 NBA Award Winners Ball Drop4x 60 Min 2XP Coins
23Media Day HairstyleTakeover Option Pack (Pick 5)2,500 VC
24Banners – Allen Iverson & Chet Holmgren6 Ascension Picks45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
25Tier 1 ‘Participation' Badge PerkSeason 2 90+ OVR Option PackBronze, Silver, Gold Badge Option Packs (Pick 5)
26Emotes Package #3Deluxe Pack Wheel Spin2,500 VC
2730x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)7 Ascension Picks6x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER)
2860 Min 2XP Coin5,000 MTSeason 2 90+ OVR Premium Player Option Pack
29Banners – Amar'e Stoudemire & Brandon Ingram120 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC
30Tier 1 ‘Max + 1' Badge PerkSeason 2 90+ OVR Option Pack‘Rocky' – Denver Nuggets Mascot
3130x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 3)10 Ascension Picks
32Two Wxy v5 2K X Jamal Murray Shoes10,000 MT5,000 VC
33Badge Elevator: Instant +2 level boost8 Ascension Picks30x Skill Boosts (5 Games)
34Banners – LeBron James and Jamal MurrayDeluxe Pack Wheel Spin25,000 MT
35Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% REP Bonus)Diamond James Worthy5,000 VC
36Season 2 REC Arm sleeveDiamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 5)Galaxy Racing Helmet
37120 Min 2XP CoinHall of Fame BadgeHall of Fame Badge Option Pack
38‘Power' Teammote10 Ascension Picks10,000 VC
39Mummy Costume10,000 MTEmissive Mummy Costume
40+1 Cap BreakerPink Diamond Tyrese HaliburtonPink Diamond Tyrese Haliburton
Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K25 Season 2 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. Fortunately, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

In the meantime, check out the massive list patch notes that came with the NBA 2K25 Season 2 update. Almost everything received a little bit of love, from game modes to gameplay to player likeness and more. We hope you enjoy Season 2 while it lasts!

