NBA 2K25 Season 2 has arrived, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards that all players can earn. Of course, a new season also means a new Pro Pass, which players can buy to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.
Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K25Season 2 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. Fortunately, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.
In the meantime, check out the massive list patch notes that came with the NBA 2K25 Season 2 update. Almost everything received a little bit of love, from game modes to gameplay to player likeness and more. We hope you enjoy Season 2 while it lasts!
