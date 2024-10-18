NBA 2K25 Season 2 has arrived, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards that all players can earn. Of course, a new season also means a new Pro Pass, which players can buy to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.

NBA 2K25 Season 2 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

LEVEL MyCAREER MyTEAM Premium Pass 1 Gravity Ball & Season 2 Tee Bundle Sapphire Jamaal Murray (Evolves to 89 OVR) ‘DJ'Juice Teammote 2 MyCOURT Gatorade Mural 2 Ascension Picks 2,500 VC 3 Shapes Player Indicator 120 Min 2XP Coin Robot Face Paint 4 30 Min 2XP Coin Season 2 Ball & Uniforms Season 2 84+ OVR Option Pack 5 Blue, Red, and White Ball Trail Season 2 84+ OVR Option Pack 2,500 VC 6 Banners – Larry Johnson and Fred VanVleet 3 Ascension Picks Oversized Pink Diamond Tyrese Haliburton Shirt 7 Kaleidoscope Green Release Kaleidoscope Green Release 4x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyTEAM) 8 Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus) 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 9 Clover Player Indicator Shapes & Clover Player Indicator ‘Moondog' – Cleveland Cavaliers Mascot

10 Tier 2 ‘Participation' Badge Perk Ruby Christian Braun 10 Ascension Picks 11 Emotes Package #1 Takeover Option Pack (Pick 3) 2,500 VC 12 Zombie Eyes 4 Ascension Picks Galaxy Racesuit 13 60 Min 2XP Coin Franchise Option Packs Season 2 87+ OVR Option Pack 14 Go-Kart 60 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC 15 Tier 2 ‘Max + 1' Badge Perk Season 2 87+ OVR Option Pack 6x 30 Min 2XP Coin (MyCAREER) 16 Murray-Jokic MyCOURT Mural Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 5) 17 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 18 Nike Sleeveless Shirt Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) Season 2 Basketball 19 Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus) 5 Ascension Picks Season 2 87+ OVR Option Pack

20 Stuff The Magic Dragon – Orlando Magic Mascot Amethyst Obi Toppin 2,500 VC 21 60 Min 2XP Coin Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 60x Skill Boosts 22 Emotes Package #2 '24 NBA Award Winners Ball Drop 4x 60 Min 2XP Coins 23 Media Day Hairstyle Takeover Option Pack (Pick 5) 2,500 VC 24 Banners – Allen Iverson & Chet Holmgren 6 Ascension Picks 45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games) 25 Tier 1 ‘Participation' Badge Perk Season 2 90+ OVR Option Pack Bronze, Silver, Gold Badge Option Packs (Pick 5) 26 Emotes Package #3 Deluxe Pack Wheel Spin 2,500 VC 27 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) 7 Ascension Picks 6x 60 Min 2XP Coins (MyCAREER) 28 60 Min 2XP Coin 5,000 MT Season 2 90+ OVR Premium Player Option Pack 29 Banners – Amar'e Stoudemire & Brandon Ingram 120 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC

30 Tier 1 ‘Max + 1' Badge Perk Season 2 90+ OVR Option Pack ‘Rocky' – Denver Nuggets Mascot 31 30x Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 3) 10 Ascension Picks 32 Two Wxy v5 2K X Jamal Murray Shoes 10,000 MT 5,000 VC 33 Badge Elevator: Instant +2 level boost 8 Ascension Picks 30x Skill Boosts (5 Games) 34 Banners – LeBron James and Jamal Murray Deluxe Pack Wheel Spin 25,000 MT 35 Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% REP Bonus) Diamond James Worthy 5,000 VC 36 Season 2 REC Arm sleeve Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 5) Galaxy Racing Helmet 37 120 Min 2XP Coin Hall of Fame Badge Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack 38 ‘Power' Teammote 10 Ascension Picks 10,000 VC 39 Mummy Costume 10,000 MT Emissive Mummy Costume

40 +1 Cap Breaker Pink Diamond Tyrese Haliburton Pink Diamond Tyrese Haliburton

Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K25 Season 2 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. Fortunately, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

In the meantime, check out the massive list patch notes that came with the NBA 2K25 Season 2 update. Almost everything received a little bit of love, from game modes to gameplay to player likeness and more. We hope you enjoy Season 2 while it lasts!

