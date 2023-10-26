Coins in UFC 5 allow players to purchase a wide variety of items and cosmetics. However, new players to the series might not know how to get Coins in UFC 5 or what they're used for. Therefore, we created a guide that should explain what coins do in UFC 5 and how you can get them.

How Do You Get Coins In UFC 5?

Start playing #UFC5 TODAY at 6pm local time 👀 🙌 Pre-order now ⬇️ https://t.co/iwId485Ack — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) October 26, 2023

The best ways to earn coins in UFC involve completing Punch Cards and Fight Week Contracts. After a player earns enough coins, they can spend them in the shop for all sorts of items and cosmetics. Some of the purchasable items include:

Fighter Gear Accessories emotes

Profile Profile Pictures Backgrounds

Alter Egos

Overall, UFC 5 coins can't be spent to upgrade characters. This might seem like a bummer for Career Mode enthusiasts, but we actually prefer it. We've seen plenty of sports games charge absurd microtransaction prices. So it's nice to see a game that doesn't put too much emphasis on these types of coins.

What To Spend Your Coins on In UFC 5

Since Coins really don't matter in UFC 5, feel free to spend them on whatever you like. We personally recommend giving your fighter some cool gear to differentiate yourself from the competition. If Alter Egos are your thing, then you know what to save up for.

Overall, Coins are mainly cosmetic. They only really show off your fighter or profile. Alter Egos might make it worth it to buy more coins, but don't worry if you don't get them. However, we do still recommend completing your Punch Cards and Fight Week contracts. The game still offers plenty of other rewards that might be worth it for players.

EA Sports UFC 5's comes out this Friday, with the Deluxe Edition owners able to play the game now. The game is available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. EA Play Members can try a 10-hour trial of the game, along with a 10% discount if they want to purchase it.

