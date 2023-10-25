Punch Cards return in UFC 5, allowing players to earn rewards by playing any of the various game modes. In case you're new to the series, the Punch Card acts as a weekly progression that rewards players for completing certain objectives. By completing these objectives, you earn XP, and every time you level up you earn more rewards. In this guide, we'll get into more detail about the UFC 5 Punch Cards, and how you can use them to your benefit.

UFC 5 Guide – What Are Punch Cards?

As mentioned before, Punch Cards work like a season pass, only that they change every week. You earn XP by playing any of the modes, and completing challenges on the challenge board. When you earn enough XP, you level up, earning a reward for doing so. You repeat the process until you complete the card to earn all the rewards.

However, each card every week might have varying XP requirements. For example, Week 1 might have a more lenient XP requirement due to the game just releasing. However, in week 2, the requirements might raise a bit. The amount of XP is likely going to fluctuate throughout the year, depending on the calendar and any special events.

Getting XP differs from both offline and online matches. So make sure to try out both modes and find one which you prefer.

UFC 5 – How To Level Up Punch Cards Fast

The fastest ways to level up your Punch Card include a couple of different methods:

Play Fight Now and go to Gameplay Sliders in Settings. Then, customize the damage, health, and recovery settings of both you and the AI. Make sure to give yourself buffs while nerfing your opponent. They should be the cornered fighter opposite to you. So, if you're the red corner fighter, make sure to make the blue fighter weaker.

Fights with the proper settings last only a few seconds, giving you a small but easy chunk of XP in no time.

Secondly, Complete Challenges. The Challenge board offers the simplest way of earning extra XP outside of playing other modes.

Overall, you don't need to worry too much about getting Punch Card XP unless you use CAF (Create A Fighter). Typically, Punch Card rewards often give cosmetics and the occasional coins. However, if you use a Create a Fighter, then make sure to level up your Punch Cards if you can.

EA Sports UFC 5's Deluxe Edition released yesterday, with the standard edition releasing later this week. UFC 5 is available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Additionally, EA Play Members get a free trial to play the game (10 hours), and a 10% discount if they want to snag it.

For more gaming and UFC news, visit ClutchPoints.