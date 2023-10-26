UFC 5 releases later this week, and soon fans will be able to knockout their opponents with pure bliss. But for new players to the series, you might not know how to successfully knockout your opponent. Therefore, we created a guide that should help UFC 5 players knockout their opponents. So, without further ado, let's help you earn victory in the coolest way possible.

UFC 5 Guide – How To Knockout Opponents In UFC 5

Start playing #UFC5 TODAY at 6pm local time 👀 🙌 Pre-order now ⬇️ https://t.co/iwId485Ack — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) October 26, 2023

To knockout your opponent, you need to try striking at specific areas multiple times. You can strike the head, ribs, or any other spot, but you just need to focus on it. However, it gets a bit more complicated than that

Opponents (whether AI or real) know you'll be going for certain spots if you keep attacking there. Therefore, you need to get creative with your attacks. Try mixing up your combat with Takedowns and attack several areas to keep your opponent guessing.

We recommend just starting a fight normally. Don't try to think about where you want to attack. Instead, look for openings and just get your punches and kicks in. At a certain point, you'll have an idea on where to attack.

At this point, each fight becomes like a game of battleship. While you predict where your opponent is going to attack, you're predicting where they will block. Overall, it takes practice, skill, and a little bit of luck to get a knockout in UFC 5.

Additionally, Stamina is key in EA UFC 5. You must keep your stamina high at all times if you want to win. This means refraining from any blocks or special moves unless you absolutely need it. If your opponent's stamina is low while yours is high, then you can definitely take some chances and be more aggressive.

If you aren't unable to get a knockout, don't worry. There's plenty of other ways to defeat enemies in UFC. So also try going for Takedowns and other moves in your arsenal to keep your opponent guessing.

EA Sports UFC 5's releases this week, with the Deluxe Edition already out now. You can get EA UFC 5 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Additionally, EA Play Members get a 10% discount option along with a 10-hour trial to try the game out.

For more gaming and UFC news, visit ClutchPoints.