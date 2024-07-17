College Football 25 players will surely want to connect and play in an Online Dynasty. However, not everyone will immediately know how to create an Online Dynasty. Therefore we created a guide on how to create your Online Dynasty in College Football 25. Although the process is simple, there's more to it than just selecting which school you want to play with.

How Do You Set Up an Online Dynasty In College Football 25?

In order to create an Online Dynasty in College Football 25, players must:

Select Dynasty Mode (Can be found either on Home Page or in the Game Modes section) When given a choice, select Cloud Dynasty. Then, decide what rosters you want to use (active or default) Configure your Dynasty settings (Custom Conferences, League rules, etc.) Choose your starting point (Head Coach or Coordinator) After creating your coach and signing your contract, head to the Dynasty Central menu Select “Members”, and invite any friends you'd like into your Dynasty

Online Dynasty supports up to 32 players. Unfortunately, it is not supported by Cross-Play. Therefore, you'll need to find 31 other players with a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S to create a full league. Overall, the steps here are very much the same as creating your own offline Dynasty. However, as commissioner, you'll have full control of the league.

But what if you received an invitation to join an Online Dynasty? How do you accept the invitation and join their league?

How Do You Join an Online Dynasty in College Football 25?

If you received an invitation to join an Online Dynasty, here's what you can do to join:

Select Dynasty Mode on the Main Menu (Found either on the Home Page or Game Modes section) Select Load/Accept Invite (Below Continue/Start) You'll see a list of all the Dynasties you've been invited to Accept the invitation

Once again, it's just as easy (if not, easier) to join a Dynasty Mode as it is to create one. And just know that even after the league is created, the commissioner can still edit various aspects of the league. Want quarters to run longer but with a faster accelerated clock? As a commissioner, you can shape the league as you see fit while the season is underway.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know on making and joining an Online Dynasty in College Football 25. We hope you have lots of fun claiming the National Title and bragging about it in front of your friends. But if you decide to play offline, there are several modes that CFB 25 offers that you can enjoy. Check out our other guides on Passing and Mental Abilities.

We hope you have fun playing Dynasty, whether you decide to run it solo, or with friends.

For more gaming and NCAAF news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.