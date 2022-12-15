By Zen Angeles · 2 min read

The Witcher 3 next-gen update has improved a lot about the game but has caused a lot of performance issues for PC players. The Witcher 3 update brings with it a lot of graphical changes, quality-of-life updates, and some other gameplay changes. A lot of players have anticipated the update but was disappointed only to find a lot of frustrating issues on the PC version of the game.

A lot of the Witcher 3 Community has voiced out their frustrations in anger as the game’s poor performance has hindered them from playing their favorite game. While we wait for a patch that we have yet to wait for confirmation of one, a lot of players want to roll back The Witcher 3 next-gen patch. Luckily, there is a way to remove pre-update of Witcher 3 for both Steam and GOG.

If you want to roll back The Witcher 3 next-gen update on Steam, here are simple instructions to go back to pre-update version:

Launch Steam.

Locate The Witcher 3 in your game library.

Right-click the game and select “Properties.”

Click on Beta and choose the “Classic” option from the dropdown menu.

If you followed the instructions above, your game should revert back to the original patch. You can now play again without encountering any performance issues from the update. Of course, if you wish to play the next-gen update, you just need to redo the instructions and revert the changes made from above.

How to remove the update on GOG

As for removing The Witcher 3 next-gen update on GOG, here are simple instructions to go back to pre-update version:

Launch GOG.

Locate The Witcher 3 in your library.

Select “Settings”.

Choose “Select Installation” from the menu.

Hit the “Configure” button and select the “Classic” option.

Like the Steam version, these steps will roll back The Witcher 3 next-gen update and will enable you play the pre-update version of the game.

Hopefully, the developers can announce a patch update regarding the next-gen to fix the issues soon for PC players to enjoy the updates. In the meantime, PC players can use this guide on how to remove The Witcher 3 next-gen update for PC on steam and GOG.

