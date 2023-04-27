A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The 2023 NFL Draft is finally upon us as Round 1 of the festivities begins on Thursday night. Every football fan is going to be tuned in to see the likes of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Will Anderson Jr. get picked off the board first, but beyond those three future stars, it’s likely going to be a major toss-up.

Here’s all you need to know about how to watch the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Time and Date

The entire 2023 NFL Draft will span three days. It will happen on April 27 and 29, with Round 1 going down on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds will be picked on Friday starting at 7 p.m. ET, while Rounds 4 through 7 will take place on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. There’s obviously going to be much more attention on the opening round, with teams given 10 minutes to make each pick. On the other hand, teams will have seven and five minutes per pick, respectively, on Friday and Saturday.

2023 NFL Draft Pick Order

The Carolina Panthers are going to be the first team on the clock with the No. 1 pick coming via the Chicago Bears. The Houston Texans get to pick second, while the Arizona Cardinals are up third. The Indianapolis Colts and the Seattle Seahawks (from the Denver Broncos) round out the Top 5.

Below is the complete pick order for Round 1 (h/t The Athletic):

2023 NFL Draft TV and stream

ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network all have TV rights for the 2023 NFL Draft. This will be for the entire seven rounds of the draft.

For those looking to stream the event, there are a multitude of options available. Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV, and Sling TV are some of the options you can choose from. Alternatively, ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network all have streaming options as well on their respective platforms.