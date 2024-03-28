The Arizona Diamondbacks exceeded all expectations and were one of the pleasant surprises of the 2023 season. It led to the team fighting their way all the way into the World Series, where they lost to the Texas Rangers.
After being looked at as a fringe playoff team at best last season, the Diamondbacks are now viewed as perennial World Series contenders due to their young and exciting core. In this article, we will explain how you can watch them if you don't have cable.
Diamondbacks 2024 season preview
Opening Day is here, and the Diamondbacks will not only want to defend their National League title, but take things a step further and win the World Series in 2024. Corbin Carroll will be the man leading the charge. As a rookie, Carroll took the league by storm and immediately became one of the best players in MLB.
The Rookie of the Year winner became the first rookie ever with 50 stolen bases and 25 home runs in a season, and he is only getting better. Outfield is a position of strength for Arizona. In addition to Carroll, the team is returning Alek Thomas and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., the latter of whom was one of four Diamondbacks with at least 20 homers last year.
Arizona bolstered the outfield through free agency as well. Joc Pederson and Randal Grichuk were both signed to deals this offseason and will likely split time as the designated hitter spot. Although Pederson has bounced around in recent seasons, he is still a two-time All-Star with serious pop, and Grichuk will serve as a great depth piece.
The team has plenty of offensive fire power, and Christian Walker and Ketel Marte are the other two big names returning to the team's lineup. The pitching staff also has plenty of talent. Zac Gallen is the team's ace and should compete for a Cy Young this season.
The biggest thing going against the Diamondbacks is how stacked the NL West is. The Dodgers have a payroll that is unfathomable, and they had arguably the biggest offseason in the history of baseball. On top of that, the San Francisco Giants improved, and the San Diego Padres still have some of the biggest names in the sport.
The Diamondbacks have proven they can overcome all of that, but they will need to prove that they were not a one hit wonder.
How to watch Diamondbacks with cable
The Diamondbacks' journey back to the World Series starts now, and you won't want to miss any of the action. In the local market, the team's games will be on the Diamondbacks TV channel. DBacks.TV is a part of MLB Productions.
How to watch Diamondbacks without cable
FuboTV – which has the ability for users to connect to their MLB TV account – as well as DirecTV Stream are the two streaming services that will have in-market access to DBacks.TV. However, the league is largely intrigued by the Diamondbacks, and there will be plenty of nationally broadcasted games as well.
These games can be found on ESPN, TBS, FS1, and FOX. Outside of the Arizona market, you can stream Diamondbacks games with MLB.TV. Additionally, some games will be available on AppleTV+
National television schedule
- April 13 vs. Cardinals: 5:10 p.m. MT – MLBN
- April 18 @ Giants: 6:45 p.m. MT – FS1
- April 19 @ Giants: 7:15 p.m. MT – AppleTV+
- April 24 @ Cardinals: 10:15 a.m. MT – MLBN
- April 29 vs. Dodgers: 6:40 p.m. MT – MLBN
- May 10 @ Orioles: 4:05 p.m. MT – AppleTV+
- May 25 vs. Marlins: 6:40 p.m. MT – FS1
- June 2 vs. Giants: 6:40 p.m. MT – FS1
- June 13 vs. Angels: 6:40 p.m. MT – FS1
- June 21 @ Phillies: 3:40 p.m. MT – AppleTV+
- July 20 @ Cubs: 4:15 p.m. MT – FOX